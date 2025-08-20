I hope you enjoy this photo gallery of our recent WCH trip to São Luis, Maranhão, Brazil, to establish and raise awareness of WCH Brazil.

Caio, Francesca, John, Chris, Acãcia, me and Raissa on the last day of CONBRAIM

What an honour it was to meet so many inspirational Brazilians at the CONBRAIM specialist conference on integrative medical approach to vision and eye health this August 13-16th, 2025. The WCH team looks forward to sharing the extraordinary expertise held by these Brazilian ophthalmologists and other professionals with our international country councils and you in due course.

Caio Bayer (WCH Brazil Technical Team), John Kage (WCH Brazil Coordinator), Dr Tess Lawrie (WCH Core Coordinator), Dr Chris Flowers (WCH Medical Advisor), Dr Raissa Soares (WCH Brazil Steering Group member)

Two Brazilian Heroines! CONBRAIM Organiser Dr Acácia Jordão and Dr Raissa Soares (WCH Brazil Steering Group member)

CONBRAIM Organiser Dr Acácia Jordão, Dr Chris Flowers, Dr Gonzalo Andina, Dr Tess Lawrie (WCH Core Coordinator), Francesca Havens (WCH Country Council Coordinator), John Kage (WCH Brazil Coordinator).

It was an honour to meet Dr Antonio Jordão, president of Medicos Pela Vida (Doctors for Life) in person at CONBRAIM. Connected with MPV since 2021, WCH very much appreciates the work of this important Brazilian doctors organisation.

Professor Cicero Coimbra is world renowned for his success in treating and reversing autism with his Coimbra Protocol, which is based on high dose, long-term Vitamin D supplementation.

Dr Chris Flowers, WCH expert Medical Advisor on Covid Pfizer ‘vaccines’.

Some of the other great CONBRAIM speakers. I learnt a lot from this group, including Dr Ricardo Zimmerman (4th from right) about factors for human longevity, Dr Karine Koller (4th from left) about high dose Vitamin D for autoimmune eye conditions, and Dr Acãcia Jordão (centre, wearing my hand heart crown) about the role of DMSO and melatonin in integrative ophthalmology.

I had a turn to speak too, and shared the why and how WCH exists and is necessary to the health and sovereignty of all people.

At the WCH Brazil CONBRAIM Booth: Dr Chris Flowers, Dr David Rodrigues, Dr Tess Lawrie, John Kage, and Francesca Havens with some of the books and other educational materials for sharing.

John Kage and me being interviewed by a popular Brazilian podcaster whose name, I’m embarrassed to say, has slipped my mind!! Please do add to the comments below if you know it :)

I enjoyed talking with this intelligent young man, Fabrizio Rossini, about the dangers of electromagnetic radiation from mobile phones, watches and other devices. He got it!

This team of friendly firefighters loved out symbol of Health & Sovereignty! John Kage is on the left, Francesca and I are in the centre, and Dr Chris Flowers on the right.

After our individual talks, there was a panel Q and A hosted by John Kage (off screen). From left to right: Dr Tess Lawrie, Dr Raissa Soares, Dr Chris Flowers, Dr Acãcia Jordão, Dr Ricardo Zimmerman, Dr Antonio Jordão.

Promoting Health & Sovereignty with CONBRAIM & WCH Brazil.

A very special treat: on our last day, John Kage took Francesca and me to the spectacular Lençóis Maranhenses National Park, in Maranhao state, Brazil. Swimming in fresh water lakes and watching the sun set in this white desert was absolutely unforgettable!!

Sunset and a last stretch at the Equator at Lençóis Maranhenses National Park. I was sorry to leave this magical place.

Chris, Francesca, Samires, Tess and John. Before our departure, Samires, who is a WCH Brazil team administrator, gave us these extraordinary hand made crystal tree gifts! Such a beautiful reminder of our Better Way mission in Brazil

We signed John’s T-shirt. You wouldn’t believe the names he has on there already!

Mission accomplished! WCH Brazil is launched! Francesca and I settling in on the plane at the start of our travels back to Bath in Britain.

A BIG THANK YOU TO CONBRAIM & TO OUR WCH BRAZIL TEAM!

Thank you to CONBRAIM organisers, especially Dr Acácia Jordão, and the many wonderful doctors we met in São Luis, Maranhão, who warmly shared their science, expertise and wisdom with us.

A very special thanks to the WCH Brazil team, especially John Kage (WCH Brazil Coordinator) Caio Bayer (WCH Brazil Technical Team), Dr Raissa Soares (WCH Brazil Steering Group), whose dedication to saving the children of Brazil from Covid ‘vaccine’ mandates is exemplary. Much gratitude goes to Dr Chris Flowers, who shares our passion for saving the children from dangerous, experimental injections, for his ongoing expert support as Medical Advisor to WCH Brazil.

If you are able to contribute towards the WCH Brazil team’s costs of our flights and CONBRAIM conference attendance, please email John Kage (johnkage@yahoo.com.br) for details on how to do this.

Thank you very much for your support of WCH’s ongoing international advocacy work to establish a decentralised health authority with no conflicts of interest and the health and sovereignty of humanity at our heart.

Proceeds from sales of my book Game of Trust go towards supporting World Council for Health initiatives like this one.