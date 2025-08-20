I hope you enjoy this photo gallery of our recent WCH trip to São Luis, Maranhão, Brazil, to establish and raise awareness of WCH Brazil.
What an honour it was to meet so many inspirational Brazilians at the CONBRAIM specialist conference on integrative medical approach to vision and eye health this August 13-16th, 2025. The WCH team looks forward to sharing the extraordinary expertise held by these Brazilian ophthalmologists and other professionals with our international country councils and you in due course.
A BIG THANK YOU TO CONBRAIM & TO OUR WCH BRAZIL TEAM!
Thank you to CONBRAIM organisers, especially Dr Acácia Jordão, and the many wonderful doctors we met in São Luis, Maranhão, who warmly shared their science, expertise and wisdom with us.
A very special thanks to the WCH Brazil team, especially John Kage (WCH Brazil Coordinator) Caio Bayer (WCH Brazil Technical Team), Dr Raissa Soares (WCH Brazil Steering Group), whose dedication to saving the children of Brazil from Covid ‘vaccine’ mandates is exemplary. Much gratitude goes to Dr Chris Flowers, who shares our passion for saving the children from dangerous, experimental injections, for his ongoing expert support as Medical Advisor to WCH Brazil.
If you are able to contribute towards the WCH Brazil team’s costs of our flights and CONBRAIM conference attendance, please email John Kage (johnkage@yahoo.com.br) for details on how to do this.
Thank you very much for your support of WCH’s ongoing international advocacy work to establish a decentralised health authority with no conflicts of interest and the health and sovereignty of humanity at our heart.
Proceeds from sales of my book Game of Trust go towards supporting World Council for Health initiatives like this one.
Congrats!!!!! and thanks for sharing the photo gallery. Many Blessings for all your work Dr. Lawrie.
Beautiful! Good people doing good work.