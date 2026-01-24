Global corporate systems including our governments are increasingly designed such that no one can be held accountable for violations of rights and freedoms, corruption and other failings. This is how the COVID-19 democide was implemented.

I believe that holding individual people to account for their role in the ongoing democide caused by the COVID-19 injections is possible. I also believe that doing so is important for the healing and restoration of our collective human psyche and morality. Some examples should be made and some justice should be done so that compromised individuals who refuse to think for themselves cannot continue to blindly follow orders that bring great harm upon us all.

Two influential individuals at the WHO who received Notices of Liability for COVID-19 actions in May 2024

Since 2020, I have been aware of the horrifying eugenics agenda being promulgated by a wealthy “special interest group”. A NEW FILM called Genocide in a Suit reminded me of a tweet that got me cancelled on Twitter in 2021. In response to Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ and Dr Maria van Kerkhove’s false and dangerous propaganda, I wrote on their feeds: The new face of genocide.

I was swiftly reprimanded via email and my account deleted from Twitter. You can read more about this particular incident and the roles of these two rather dangerous individuals in my book Game of Trust: The Lawrie Files, which has its own website linked here.

Dr Van Kerkhove and Dr Tedros were two of four individuals at the WHO that received Notices of Liability from Swiss Lawyer Philip Kruse in May 2024 on behalf of the World Council for Health. During COVID-19, Van Kerhove was the Technical COVID-19 Lead - meaning that she was in charge of the evidence produced to underpin WHO policy on COVID-19, Tedros was the lead mouthpiece for the propaganda. A quick search of Youtube indicates that both continue to work unashamedly for their military industrial paymasters - warning the public of more pandemics to come, and telling us that only novel vaccines and digital databases can save us.

There is a better way!

The film link is at the end of the article and I look forward to reading your comments. However, I wanted to share with you an article on Notices of Liability below - to remind you that WCH is doing our best to hold those responsible for COVID-19 atrocities to account, and we need your help to do so too:

THE NEW FILM TO WATCH AND COMMENT ON BELOW:

Creativity is very important in our struggle of good over evil, so I was pleased to receive this documentary submission called Genocide in a Suit from Latvian filmmaker Janis Plavins to share with you. You can read more about the film here.

