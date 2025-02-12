Do you want to understand PCR as a Diagnostic Test so you are not duped next time?
Come to the World Council for Health PCR Workshop on February 13th. In the WCH newsroom and on Rumble, Dr Karina Acevedo-Whitehouse, BVMS, MSc, PhD will help you expand your knowledge and understanding with PCR.
This workshop is especially for health practitioners but all are welcome!
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, positive cases have driven everything: masks, social distancing, lockdowns, economic and food destruction, mental and physical health destruction, the arrested development of millions of children, a large number of preventable suicides, and a bevy of new, rushed, and barely tested vaccines."
If anyone would like a trip down memory lane, here's a quick punchy article on staggering PCRFraud - which when combined with a propaganda blitz that would make Goebbels and Bernays blush with impotence - green-lighted the flim-flam-demic: https://tritorch.com/PCRFraud
PCR is based on pseudoscience.
https://robc137.substack.com/p/pcr-fails-logic-from-the-start-sorry
DNA is a pseudoscience pipe dream.
https://criticalcheck.wordpress.com/tag/dna-history/
https://criticalcheck.wordpress.com/2025/01/30/critical-review-of-dna-test/
https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/the-dna-hoax-0a2