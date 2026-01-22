I loved this recorded conversation that I had with author Anne Baring, who kindly whittled 94 years of wisdom about life and human nature into this brief exchange with me just before Christmas 2025. At the time I did not intend to share it but I recently learnt that Anne’s book, The Forgotten Feminine Face of God, has won the Scientific and Medical Network’s annual 'Grand Prize', and it did not feel right to keep her wise, warm and witty presence to myself. I hope you find comfort and inspiration from this wonderful human being, as I did.

Your voluntary contributions help support me and the work of World Council for Health. They are very much appreciated. Please consider become a paid subscriber or a monthly donor to World Council for Health today. Thank you.

Share