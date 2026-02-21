Not suitable for YouTube!
I enjoyed this interview with the lovely Ana Isabel of the Community Assembly of the British Isles (CABI). Unfortunately, it seems what I say remains unpalatable for Youtube's algorithms...
Click the image below to watch our interview on Rumble.
British MSM is saying that childhood vaccine save 5000 children deaths a year. Is this true Dr Tess?
A brilliant organisation. Tell your friends and start an assembly in your area. I am doing that as best I can, and people are listening. We need community cohesion and trust in one another. The way forward.