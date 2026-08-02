In response to my recent call for your creative submissions, author Madeleine Waterfield sent this reading from her new book, A Beautiful Revolution. I’ve included reviews from Sonia Poulton and Richard Vobes below the reading. I hope this post inspires you to buy the book for yourself or as a gift. Based on Madeleine’s 6-minute reading below of an excerpt from Chapter One, it sounds like it could gently wake up the sleepy ones!

Madeleine Waterfield’s reading of A Beautiful Revolution:

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Reviews:

Sonia Poulton, Senior Journalist and podcaster, England

“This is a glorious book. I love it. I absolutely love this book. It functions between a family travel memoir and a sociopolitical manifesto. It definitely feels like a manifesto in its own right. It documents joys and challenges of a home educating family travelling around Australia, covering topics like nature, natural immunity health, ancestral living and how to live better lives. Their three girls were born in a village just outside of Bath, a lovely city in the Southwest of England.

Madeleine also talks about how her Nanna lived in a small town in rural New South Wales, so there is a wonderful coming together of cultures because she also pays a great deal of tribute to the original people in Australia, in fact original people everywhere.

What I love about this is that the thread is very much about love and people coming together. It’s not hateful in any way at all but it is factual and it will tell you what’s going on over the past six years with the pandemic, covid vaccines, net zero initiatives destroying farmers’ livelihoods and Digital ID for example. It’s about challenging existing orthodoxies and existing authorities.

I think it is a wonderful book. It’s beautifully written, she is a lovely writer. It’s also a book you can refer to with so much information and substantial sources at the end. I love it and I highly recommend it.” (Speaking on ‘Wake Up’ June 2026.)

Richard Vobes, presenter and author, England

“This very lovely book called A Beautiful Revolution, is part story, but also has a lot of information about the things that have happened in recent years, and if you’ve been a follower of my channel, these are the sorts of things I’ve been talking about. It covers lockdowns, vaccines, bringing up children, home education, dietary information as well as the story of an English family’s trip around Australia. It’s fascinating because the journey influences and inspires the themes and issues we all had to endure and we do need reminding of the very odd, strange and unique circumstances that have been going on since 2020. It is the most enjoyable book, and it is important that books like this are published to remind us of the things we went through and that we must never allow again. I am thoroughly enjoying it and would highly recommend it. It’s a very lovely book.” (Speaking on podcast May 2026)

EXTRA: A Short Poem by Madeleine Waterfield:

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Nothing is set in stone

Nothing is set in stone

The winds of change may bring some pain

But they make you beautiful.

SAMPLE CHAPTER of A BEAUTIFUL REVOLUTION

Unsure whether to buy the book? See the Contents page and read the whole of Chapter 1 by downloading the pdf file below.

A Beautiful Revolution Sample Chapter 344KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A Beautiful Revolution is available at www.peacetide.co.uk.

Thank you Madeleine for sharing your creativity with us. We wish you an abundance of book sales!

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