My Texas interview with Polly Tommey of Children's Health Defense
Measles and 5G were among the topics discussed
When in Austin, Texas, last month I was fortunate to be interviewed by Polly Tommey of Children’s Health Defense TV.
We discussed measles, digital technology, what it takes to make healthy children, and more. I hope you will find it interesting.
The interview starts off saying that in Germany you can't raise any question about the MMR: The reality is that the high court ruled that the paper underpinning the entire field of virology did not prove the existence of the measles virus. It follows that there is no vaccine since without a virus there is no basis to claim the existence of specific antibodies or a vaccine or a viral disease called measles. Without being able to define the injections as vaccines they fall under the laws such as against poisoning, battery and assault which prohibit such activity. There are also treaties requiring chemical weapons and chemical weapons production facilities be destroyed.
https://odysee.com/@firestarter:7/SLJS-05-Measles-German-High-Court-Stefan-Lanka:7
Great Interview Dr. Lawrie. Thanks and many Blessings