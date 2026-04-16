I met up with Jana Lunden of Ireland’s Natural Women’s Council to hear and discuss what is being done to protect children and restore wholesomeness to education in the face of expanding and non-consented sexual curricula in Irish schools. NWC and other organisations, like Public Child Protection Wales under the leadership of Kim Isherwood in Wales, are demanding risk assessments and reclaiming parental rights in respect to official sex education programmes from as young as 3 years old, medical genital mutilation, and more.

Among the things Jana and I discuss in this interview is the WHO’s “Standards for Sexuality Education” document. A product of a German WHO Collaborating Centre in 2010, the approach in this document is to prepare children for early, perfunctory, and multiple sexual relationships.

We also discussed the sexually explicit books included in the school curricula, such as the one highlighted below in NWC’s Parents Guide to Irish Education.

You can listen to my 30-minute conversation with Jana Lunden here:

Thank you for your support!

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If child education and safeguarding is also of concern to you, here are some things you can do:

1. Attend this conference in Wales on 18th April 2026. Click the image below for more details.

2. Donate to the Natural Women’s Council and Public Child Protection Wales and help make Jana’s dream come true! Click on the image below to donate.

3. Join this UK Rally on 20th April 2026 with the International Child Protection Taskforce:

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4. Get better informed:

Read the WHO Collaborating Centre’s document entitled “Standards for Sexuality Education”, that promotes sexual education from birth.

Read this related Substack article:

Read and share NWC’s Parents’ Guide to Irish Education:

5. Find out what going on in the schools your children attend.

6. Make hand hearts and use them as a symbol of standing up and saying “No".

Hand hearts consist of 2-3mm pink felt cut into a heart shape, with some clear jewellery elastic to hold the heart in place. They are fun for children and grandparents to make too. In addition to saying “No'“, these multi-purpose hand hearts are a very visual way of sharing the Better Way vibe. Naturally love is the vibe of the Better Way movement! More details on how to make hand hearts can be found here: www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/spread-love-campaign/

There is a Better Way!

Help to co-create it together with World Council for Health, the Natural Women’s Council, Public Child Protection Wales, and many other aligned organisations that are striving to create a Better World for All.

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