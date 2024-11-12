This is a quick post to let readers know that the Archbishop of the Church of England, Justin Welby, has resigned today - just a week after we raised again his treacherous role during the COVID chapter on this Substack. Welby’s resignation today, however, is in relation to his conspiratorial role in covering up the horrific sexual abuse of more than 100 boys and young men.

Fostering conspiracy

It seems clear enough that Welby is no stranger to conspiring against his lowly and innocent flock for the sake of friends or master. Remarkably, Welby lets slip in this 2021 COVID-era video, which I included in the earlier article too "I've had enough trouble organising a conspiracy in the Church of England - ..."!

We can only wonder what specific conspiracy the Most Reverend (?)Archbishop was recalling in the video and, indeed, how many conspiracies this so-called Man of God has been involved in.

Apparently a worshipper of science, Welby also says in this video of those making it up at the time: “It’s not a conspiracy, it’s not a plot. They are not bad people…they may be wrong, but they know what they are doing better than we do…”. Hmmm.

Welby’s resignation statement:

For the sake of truth and justice, and all those harmed

Welby now needs to be held accountable and liable, not only in relation his role in hiding child abuse in the church, but also for abusing his position as a Man of God during the COVID chapter. Welby mislead millions of Christians around the world by going on TV to tell people to take the COVID ‘vaccines’ and ‘boosters’. According to him, this was what Jesus - advocate for truth and justice, defier of banks and government, protector of children, the Son of God - would have done.

In November 2021, a month before Welby’s media pitch to the public, the World Council for Health issued a Cease and Desist Notice, warning that promoters, manufacturers and administrators of these unsafe and experimental injections may be held liable for their role in inevitable harms caused by these products.

Welby may well be held liable…it’s up to us to see that he is.

Further reading

Who else knew about the child abuse cover up? Will other conspirators now please come forward

