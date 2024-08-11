My reading of this evocative and meditative piece by Irish author John O’Donohue from his book Eternal Echoes.

Matins

I

Somewhere, out at the edges, the night

Is turning and the waves of darkness

Begin to brighten the shore of dawn

The heavy dark falls back to earth

And the freed air goes wild with light,

The heart fills with fresh, bright breath

And thoughts stir to give birth to colour

II

I arise to day

In the name of Silence

Womb of the Word,

In the name of Stillness

Home of Belonging,

In the name of Solitude

of the Soul and the Earth

I arise today

Blessed of all things

wings of breath,

delight of eyes,

wonder of whisper,

intimacy of touch,

eternity of soul,

urgency of thought,

miracle of health,

embrace of God

May I live this day

Compassionate of heart,

Gentle in word,

Gracious in awareness

Courageous in thought,

Generous in love

I highly recommend this book!