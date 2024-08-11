My reading of this evocative and meditative piece by Irish author John O’Donohue from his book Eternal Echoes.
Matins
I
Somewhere, out at the edges, the night
Is turning and the waves of darkness
Begin to brighten the shore of dawn
The heavy dark falls back to earth
And the freed air goes wild with light,
The heart fills with fresh, bright breath
And thoughts stir to give birth to colour
II
I arise to day
In the name of Silence
Womb of the Word,
In the name of Stillness
Home of Belonging,
In the name of Solitude
of the Soul and the Earth
I arise today
Blessed of all things
wings of breath,
delight of eyes,
wonder of whisper,
intimacy of touch,
eternity of soul,
urgency of thought,
miracle of health,
embrace of God
May I live this day
Compassionate of heart,
Gentle in word,
Gracious in awareness
Courageous in thought,
Generous in love
I highly recommend this book!
Every new day brings with it so many beautiful possibilities for compassion, gentleness, graciousness, courage and generosity. Thank you Dr Tess for leading the way.
I am hopeful!
The power of the written word is almost as life giving as the air we breath, the water we drink.
It's like earths gravity. It keeps us grounded in knowledge and wisdom we can share.