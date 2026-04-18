This interview between Rachel Mathews and Sandi Adams on how the United Nations and other corporate entities are influencing farming and food supplies in Britain has stood the test of time. Conducted in 2024, it is even more relevant today than it was then as we witness the changes they discussed being rapidly implemented all around us.

They have the solutions. Please watch, share and support their work. See Sandi’s UPCOMING EVENT in Exeter, UK on 14th May down below.

Click the image and catch up today on this very important conversation.

Please do engage with co-creating solutions to this very urgent issue.

WHAT TO DO:

Support:

Please see Rachel’s other resources and videos on YouTube and support her work: www.paypal.com/paypalme/supportrachel

Support Sandi’s work here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/suppo...

Read:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/60fay7oanap1v8uxahtxf/ADCk7_rkLFkK3idXbmrFzfs? Sandi’s website is www.sandiadams.net/ In the UK, find a farm shop near you www.bigbarn.co.uk/ Absolute Zero Report https://api.repository.cam.ac.uk/serv... Sainsbury’s Future of Food document https://www.about.sainsburys.co.uk/~/...

https://iclei.org/

Ralph Ellis Net Zero debate presentation in Glastonbury https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/the-gr...



This UPCOMING EVENT called 2030 & Beyond on 14th May with Sandi Adams and Trevor John in EXETER is undoubtedly Better Way. Get you ticket today!

Join Sandi Adams in Exeter on 14th May at Goffinland for conversations that matter on the countdown to 2030! Hosted by Emma Dunwell @ESpeaksFreely with music from Trevor John @trevorjohnsings.

Join the Movement. Co-create A Better Way!

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