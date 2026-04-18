Mass Famine and Food Insecurity: The End Game of the UN's "Green" Agenda?
An interview on the attempted obliteration of our healthy food supply by corporate entities. Importantly, these clever women have Better Way SOLUTIONS
This interview between Rachel Mathews and Sandi Adams on how the United Nations and other corporate entities are influencing farming and food supplies in Britain has stood the test of time. Conducted in 2024, it is even more relevant today than it was then as we witness the changes they discussed being rapidly implemented all around us.
They have the solutions. Please watch, share and support their work. See Sandi’s UPCOMING EVENT in Exeter, UK on 14th May down below.
Click the image and catch up today on this very important conversation.
Please do engage with co-creating solutions to this very urgent issue.
WHAT TO DO:
Support:
Please see Rachel’s other resources and videos on YouTube and support her work: www.paypal.com/paypalme/supportrachel
Support Sandi’s work here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/suppo...
Read:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/60fay7oanap1v8uxahtxf/ADCk7_rkLFkK3idXbmrFzfs?
Sandi’s website is www.sandiadams.net/
In the UK, find a farm shop near you www.bigbarn.co.uk/
Absolute Zero Report https://api.repository.cam.ac.uk/serv...
Sainsbury’s Future of Food document https://www.about.sainsburys.co.uk/~/...
https://iclei.org/
Ralph Ellis Net Zero debate presentation in Glastonbury https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/the-gr...
This UPCOMING EVENT called 2030 & Beyond on 14th May with Sandi Adams and Trevor John in EXETER is undoubtedly Better Way. Get you ticket today!
Join Sandi Adams in Exeter on 14th May at Goffinland for conversations that matter on the countdown to 2030! Hosted by Emma Dunwell @ESpeaksFreely with music from Trevor John @trevorjohnsings.
I agree 100%. I do talk to as many people as I can on these issues. I started professional life in academic theoretical physics in the 1960s though soon moved to industrial R&D. Only a few years ago did I properly look into the CO2/climate change science having just accepted the standard narrative until then - you know scientists don't generally make stuff up, but then came covid-19. I was shocked to find no evidence that CO2 increase has a significant effect on global temperature. Of course there are models but in a complex system like climate they depend on simplistic inputs that prove little.
Łobaczewski points out that once a pathocracy takes hold, it’s incredibly tough to reform from within, since it favors those like itself and shuts out anyone with a normal moral conscience. Still, he offers a grounded hope: in time, societies reject such power because it clashes with basic human nature. The process may be slow and painful, but resistance eventually surfaces. Closure spreads when unempathetic thinking takes root in institutions, yet it’s fragile because most people can’t endure a cold, unfree world for long. This reflects James C. Scott’s key insight: life is always more creative than bureaucracy.
When institutions try to enforce closure through rigid rules, people respond by improvising, adapting faster than the system can react, and spotting opportunities where the state sees only limits—revealing just how shaky institutional closure really is. The late Soviet Union is a perfect case study (https://youtu.be/Y_PKtUfQSNQ): in 1985, Gorbachev tried to curb alcohol sales to boost productivity and discipline (https://youtu.be/7fv9UGmnuho), but people quickly turned to home‑distilling. Informal networks flourished, producing far more alcohol than the state ever had, so drinking barely dropped while state revenues tanked. The policy undermined the regime’s finances and legitimacy, proving Scott’s point that administrative simplification can’t crush human inventiveness.
“History shows that humans always end up adapting to, circumventing, or subverting even the most sophisticated tools of control.” Exactly. In 1941, Hitler was convinced that all it would take was “kicking the door” for the Soviet Union to collapse like a house of cards. He believed that its technological and organizational superiority made victory inevitable. Yet, after the crushing defeat at the Battle of Kursk in 1943, Field Marshal von Manstein brought him crashing back to reality: “Stop dreaming, we no longer have the capacity to counterattack.” This moment clearly marks the limit: even the most brutal and technologically advanced regime of its time has encountered human resilience, improvisation, and the adaptability of the “weaker side.” The Nazi system, like so many others before it, overestimated its own closed nature and underestimated the creativity and tenacity of those it wanted to dominate. It is the same lesson we see today with modern technocracy: it may seem overwhelming with its surveillance, algorithms, and programmable systems, but it remains fragile in the face of human ingenuity, which always finds loopholes, silent refusals, and alternatives.
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-silent-drift-of-western-institutions