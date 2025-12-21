Music has become a constant companion in our daily lives. These days, we may even listen to music through headphones more than we speak to one another. And yet, while music can connect to the deepest parts of our brain and soul, much of what entertains us today fails to touch the heart the way a live instrument once did - forming a direct, sacred connection between the musician, the instrument, and the listener.

Children’s song composer and artist Mai Cocopelli from Austria, who plays the acoustic guitar and ukulele, still creates that profound connection. In this special interview for the World Council for Health, Christof Plothe speaks with this outstanding musician about her path to music. Mai shares her motivations and the true sources of her inspiration, as well as some of her songs.

I hope this conversation and the beautiful music Mai performs inspires you. Please feel free to watch with your children and let them be the judges. The auditory influences in their early years shape their neural connections for a lifetime. What if we offered them a little more authenticity, connection, and love through magical voices like Mai’s?

Apologies for typo in the video: Mai’s last name is Cocopelli not Cocoapelli ;)

You can purchase Mai’s magical music for your children on her website here or clicking the image above.

There’s a better way! Subscribe to join us on this better way journey to a better world.

Share