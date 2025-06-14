Saturday, June 14

9:00 - 10:00 am Pacific Time, 17:00 BST, 18:00 CET

Convenient for our community in Europe!﻿

Find in Your Time Zone

Register for the Conversation with Dr. Lawrie!

Some Background:

Dr. Lawrie was an external analyst for the WHO as a Guideline Methodologist. She assessed evidence, compiled it and made recommendations. She operated independently, with no conflicts of interest.

After hearing Dr. Pierre Kory’s US senate testimony on December 8, 2020, Dr. Lawrie took it upon herself to conduct a rapid systematic review and meta-analysis of all the scientific research referenced by Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) on ivermectin and “was struck by the seeming efficacy of the drug in reducing mortality and morbidity [of COVID-19], and, as a doctor, considered it her duty to inform the UK health authorities about this potential breakthrough treatment.”

In October 2020 Dr Andrew Hill was tasked to report to the World Health Organisation on the dozens of new studies from around the world suggesting that Ivermectin could be a remarkably safe and effective treatment for COVID-19.

But on January 18th 2021, Dr Hill published his findings on a pre-print server. His methods lacked rigour, the review was low quality and the extremely positive findings on ivermectin were contradicted by the conclusion. In the end, Dr Hill advised that “Ivermectin should be validated in larger appropriately controlled randomized trials before the results are sufficient for review by regulatory authorities.”

The researcher seeking a global recommendation on Ivermectin had instead recommended against it. A media onslaught against the medicine ensued. What were Dr. Hill’s reasons for doing so? Were his conclusions justified? Or were external forces influencing his about-face?

Watch Dr. Lawrie's 18 minute 'Letter to Andrew Hill'

On June 14, Dr. Lawrie will share her journey to co-found the World Council for Health, a global initiative founded to promote evidence-based, people-centered approaches to health and well-being.

In contrast to institutions like the WHO, the Council serves as an advocate for transparency, integrity, and medical freedom, free from corporate and political influence.

﻿Dr. Lawrie will highlight the Council’s commitment to natural health solutions and emphasize the critical role of individual sovereignty in safeguarding health in an increasingly toxic and profit-driven world.

The time for a shift in our healthcare is now! Register for this session to learn more about this movement.

Register to Hear the Conversation with Dr. Lawrie

Is there a place for Homeopathy in the New Healthcare System?

Dr. Lawrie's thoughts on Introducing Homeopathy

"As a medically-trained doctor and scientist, I approached Introducing Homeopathy with an open mind and a keen interest in learning more about a field I’ve often encountered from a distance. What I found was an illuminating and thought-provoking exploration of homeopathy’s history, principles, and potential.

The film opens with a reminder of Nikola Tesla’s famous quote: “If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency, and vibration.” This profound idea invites us to explore how frequency and energy might not only shape the universe but also influence the mechanisms of health and disease.

﻿Introducing Homeopathy does an excellent job of making this complex subject accessible, presenting its case with clarity, underpinned by personal testimonies. It encourages open-minded dialogue and reflection, even for those like me trained in a different paradigm of medicine. For anyone curious about the interplay between energy, frequency, and healing, this film offers a compelling introduction. Whether you are familiar with homeopathy or encountering it for the first time, it invites reflection on the broader dimensions of health and well-being."

Haven't seen the film yet? Soon available for purchase or rent!

Visit: www.introducinghomeopathy.com

About Tess Lawrie

Dr. Tess Lawrie is the Director of E-BMC Ltd and the founding Director of EbMCsquared CIC, a community interest company. Tess is committed to improving the quality of healthcare through rigorous research. Her range of expertise, based on experience in both developing and developed countries, uniquely positions her to evaluate research for a variety of healthcare settings. .

Tess was a frequent member of technical teams responsible for developing international guidelines. Her peer-reviewed publications have received in excess of 8000 citations and her ResearchGate score is among the top 5% of ResearchGate members.

Tess envisions a healthier world in which science and wisdom are brought together to empower people to take responsibility for their own health. She believes that what defines us as human beings is our capacity, desire, and freedom to choose. We can choose to live in fear and separation, or with joy, trust, love, and compassion together.

Join Dr. Lawrie for an impactful FreeCast on June 14th at 9am Pacific Time. Click the button below to register now!

Register for the FreeCast!

Questions? Contact Us!

(888) 722-5423

whncourses@whnow.com