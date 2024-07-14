Have you ever heard of a land called Liberland? Well, I hadn’t either until a few years ago and now I will be going there for a visit on the occasion of a festival called Liberpulco in Serbia in September. I couldn’t be more excited!

The Free Republic of Liberland is the smallest country in the world apparently, only 7 square kilometers in area.

If you still rely on Wikipedia for your information, you will believe there is nothing there but a shack. However, I have it on good authority that a dedicated group of freedom-lovers have been building infrastructure for this little sovereign territory and many thousands have applied for passports.

Over the past decades, across the world we have witnessed centralisation, amalgamation, and homogenisation, implemented through wars, secret deals and lengthy paperwork, which nobody reads or comprehends the consequences of until it’s too late. The aim of this strategy, implemented by a minority of wealthy families, is the concentration of power in the hands of the unscrupulous. The creation of a New World Order where megalomaniacs own everything, and we own nothing and are ‘happy’ – because they own the mind control tools of media, microwave surveillance tech, food and water supply, and drugs to manipulate and tell us so – certainly is possible if we continue to do nothing effective. Thus, it was a joy to hear about this little country striking out on its own.

Share

Freedom is only ours if we claim it.

Countering the globalist agenda requires decentralised systems, including smaller, self-governing countries in my opinion.

The country of Liberland, sounds like a land for the free, and the word Liberpulco to me sounds like a dance. I look forward to exploring whether either of these words live up to their spellings in September.

The Liberland story reminds me of ancient wisdom about how to be in this world from an old man called Lao Tsu, written several thousands of years ago…

If a country is governed wisely,

Its inhabitants will be content.

They enjoy the labour of their hands

and don’t waste time inventing

labour-saving machines.

Since they dearly love their homes,

They aren’t interested in travel.

There may be a few wagons and boats,

but these don’t go anywhere.

There may be an arsenal of weapons,

but nobody ever uses them.

People enjoy their food,

take pleasure in being with their families,

spend weekends working in their gardens,

delight in the doings of the neighbourhood.

And even though the next country is so close

that people can hear its roosters crowing and its dogs barking,

they are content to die of old age

without ever having gone to see it.

Poem 80 from the Tao Te Ching by Lao Tzu

Translated by Stephen Mitchell

And just to be clear, Lao Tzu was NOT writing about 15 minute cities. He was speaking about a human experience modulated by Nature, in balance with the Heavens and the Earth.

Let’s do the Liberpulco!

I look forward to seeing you in Serbia at Liberpulco in September if you have the time and resources to join me there! Go to the LIberpulco website and use Coupon Code thegreatfreeset to get a 10% discount.on tickets.

Thank you for your interest and support.

If you find value in this work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber of this Substack or the World Council for Health Substack, if you have not yet done so. All proceeds go towards the humanitarian work of the World Council for Health.

Share