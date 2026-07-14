A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
1d

All the ppl/orgs that censored, banned this med should have lost/lose their jobs.

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Eva's avatar
Eva
1d

Absolutely astonishing and wonderful news! For me all thanks to you early doors and the incredible BIRD work.

I and those around me are part of the “underground” group, buying large quantities to have both for specific treatment and the “first aid box”.

Who knows maybe next time an actual NHS doctor will help…

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