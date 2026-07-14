I have reported on ivermectin in several substack articles. Here are some:

April 2021 ‘IVERMECTIN evidence pack was delivered to UK Prime Minister Mr. Boris Johnson’

March 2022 ‘A Letter to Dr Andrew Hill. Ivermectin: The Truth vs Goliath’

July 2022 ‘Ivermectin works – just not for Big Pharma’

January 2023 ‘Can cancer really be cured with ivermectin and other safe, old treatments?’

February 2023 ‘Why Are They So Desperate To Keep Little Old Ivermectin From You?’

March 2023 ‘Ivermectin and cancer: reserved for horses?’

July 2023 ‘#MyIVMStory for World Ivermectin Day’

January 2024 ‘Retired General Practitioner finds ivermectin useful to treat shingles’

August 2024 ‘Is ivermectin really a genocidal tool of the globalists?’

August 2024 ‘Exploring Ivermectin’s Impact on Fertility in Africa’

September 2024 ‘Coming full circle with ivermectin and ‘the science’’

December 2024 ‘Ivermectin Attacks continue’.

The campaign to get ivermectin adopted as a treatment for ‘covid-19’ symptoms started way back in mid-2020. The pushback from governments, institutions and media was relentless. So, you may wonder, why I have now posted these links. Well, I have some good news!

In the last substack above, there was a chart showing how officially prescribed ivermectin prescriptions had risen markedly from mid-2023 in the UK. There was an astonishing 11x increase over early 2020. The source I used was openprescribing.net. Here is what the chart of official NHS prescriptions looks like now, with the latest data up to the end of March this year.

What averaged 33 prescriptions per month in 2020 became 372 prescriptions in 2023, 2,200 prescriptions in October 2024 and is now 11,000 prescriptions! This represents an over 300-fold increase!

The chart may be split into different phases to show how suppressed treatments break through institutional resistance. This is apparently a textbook case – a diffusion curve with a capacity plateau in the middle. The characteristics are:

Innovation (2021–2022): A handful of doctors and patients, operating against official guidance.

Early adoption (2023): The private prescriber network builds, word-of-mouth spreads.

Capacity ceiling (early 2025): The existing network reaches an intermediate capacity limit.

Late adoption (late 2025): Mainstream GPs enter, supported by a US policy shift and less perceived risk.

Normalisation (2026 onwards): Established as part of primary care prescribing.

The World Council for Health, BIRD and other organisations and individuals have been tirelessly promoting this cheap, safe and effective pharmaceutical – and not just for ‘covid-19’. It remains very useful for eliminating parasites, and is increasingly selected by individuals with cancer as part of their treatment program. It is encouraging to see how traction has been gained over nearly six years. A huge amount of patience and persistence was necessary. Let’s look at each phase in turn.

Phase 1 (May 2021 to Aug 2023)

This is sometimes referred to as the ‘whispering’ phase. There was maximum suppression, the ‘horse paste’ smear, scare tactics etc. The spread was slow, by word-of-mouth. Some doctors were convinced by the literature from the FLCCC and BIRD initiative campaigns. They took career risks. There were ‘long covid’ and jab adverse reaction sufferers who were dissatisfied with NHS treatments that benefitted.

Phase 2 (Sep 2023 to Dec 2024)

The ‘covid’ inquiry (however farcical) showed up the ‘pandemic’ response and ‘trust the science’ was exposed. The ‘long covid’ and chronic jab adverse reactions were prolonged without effective NHS treatment.

Every successful patient who adopted ivermectin become a referral source for five more patients. Similarly, doctors prescribing ivermectin without GMC sanction encouraged other doctors to do likewise. Pharmacy resistance reduced as more prescriptions were received. The effect of the US election with Robert Kennedy Jr. and MAHA brought the benefits of ivermectin into the public eye.

There was a cost reduction from £348, including a sudden halving in May 2024 from £170 to £82. At 5,000 prescriptions per month, it was becoming normalised and no longer easy to demonise.

Phase 3 (Jan 2025 to July 2025)

Sometimes called ‘saturation’, the system reached an intermediate ceiling. New patients may have been entering at the same rate as those finishing their treatments. Doctors may still have had some caution about prescribing more in case it triggered a GMC response, particularly as there were delays in the US appointing Robert Kennedy Jr. and making policy changes.

Phase 4 (Aug 2025 to Jan 2026)

This marks the real lift-off. The US MAHA agenda began implementation and CDC’s position on vaccines and autism changed. UK doctors, once hesitant, could now feel supported. The GMC was effectively neutralised by US events, so mainstream NHS doctors begin prescribing. The media were no longer publishing scare-mongering stories on ivermectin. They had been rumbled!

Phase 5 (Jan 2026 to present)

This now appears to be a normalising period. New patients are entering at the same rate as those finishing their courses. The January peak is a typical high-prescribing month. From October 2025, the cost of treatment seems to nearly double again (£91 to £164) – although this is way lower than alternative (and ineffective) treatments.

Summary

This is where we are now: the same NHS that spent 2021 telling patients ivermectin was dangerous horse paste is now quietly dispensing it at a rate of over 10,000 prescriptions a month. This is because of sterling work of WCH, BIRD, FLCCC and others to publicise its benefits, and because of American political pressure that made the suppression unsustainable. The data doesn’t lie – even when the institutions do.

Finally, this analysis relates to officially-prescribed ivermectin. An unquantifiable amount of ivermectin was – and still is – purchased privately in large batches at 1/100th the cost of NHS prescriptions. The experiences of those who have used it will have filtered through to NHS patients. Word of mouth of its effectiveness for a variety of applications may now be the most powerful influence of all!

So many thanks to all of you who have pushed for the truth to come out. These things take some time, but we do get there eventually!

A better world is on the way. Please subscribe and spread the word.

Share