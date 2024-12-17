Do you get confused by the relentless ivermectin counter-narrative that raises doubts in your mind about whether ivermectin pills are, indeed, ‘good’ or ‘bad’ – a cheap, safe and established medicine OR a globalist tool to depopulate the planet?

To clarify, it has the potential to be both. Put simply:

GOOD: In a cheap, generic* 3mg or 12mg pill, the original formulation of ivermectin can be helpful for various infections, inflammation, and even cancer.

BAD: As novel, long-acting injections, ivermectin could most certainly be used as part of a concoction for an evil plan to depopulate the planet.

*Generic means that any licensed company can make ivermectin pills. It can be produced and sold cheaply. New, long-acting injections under development, however, are patented and can only be made and sold by the Big Pharma investor/inventor. Patented proprietary drugs are usually much more expensive.

This article addresses and counters the ever-weakening arguments against ivermectin. It then identifies who might benefit from discrediting ivermectin.

The Anti-Ivermectin Narrative

Of course, the captured medical authorities and pharmaceutical companies were against ivermectin from the start. Something so safe and effective against ‘Covid-19’ challenged potential huge profits and whatever nefarious plans the tyrants had for humanity. Therefore, ivermectin was banned, strongly discouraged, and ridiculed. Those who could see the bigger picture realised that such transparent propaganda served to confirm their suspicions.

Recently, there have been extreme and ongoing efforts to attack ivermectin, currently only available in an inexpensive, oral formulation, that reveal a telling pattern of shifting narratives designed to discredit it at any cost. The arguments appear less about genuine concerns and more about undermining a cheap, effective, and widely accessible treatment. Each argument presented seems to be grasping at straws, quickly losing traction and credibility, only to be replaced by another, equally tenuous claim. As efforts to undermine ivermectin intensify, these claims are understandably disturbing and confusing for people. Let’s have a brief look at what is being said.

Argument 1: The ‘pandemic’ was faked so ivermectin couldn’t have actually helped anybody

Initially, ivermectin was attacked for perpetuating the ‘pandemic’ narrative of ‘Covid-19’. This argument, while resonating with some sceptics of the ‘pandemic’ narrative, ultimately failed to hold water for many. Certainly, people became ill – for whatever reason – and certainly ivermectin had helped. However, I have some sympathy for this line of reasoning, as it touched on the broader mistrust of the global response to the ‘pandemic’, which most thoughtful people now realise was faked.

Argument 2: Ivermectin is a violent infertility drug and being promoted for ‘Covid-19’ as part of a depopulation agenda

When the 'pandemic’ line of attack fizzled out, the anti-ivermectin narrative shifted to claims that it caused infertility – a serious and emotive accusation that drew from scant evidence based on poorly-conducted animal studies of short duration. It might be expected that any medication has a short-term effect, but infertility is something to be ascertained over a longer period. Indeed, I showed the futility of this argument in an earlier substack article. Thus, this argument, too, failed to gain significant traction, as its lack of scientific grounding became evident.

