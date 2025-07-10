Several years have passed since the events of 2021 and there are those who would love for the world to skim over what happened and ‘move on’.

But as anyone familiar with trauma knows, this is not so straightforward. Unless we examine what happened with a forensic eye, we cannot learn from our errors, nor can we release the trauma that sits uncomfortably within our body and psyche. Notably, we cannot evolve, either as individuals or as a society.

While thousands now suffer with the adverse effects of an experimental gene therapy, those who enabled this have been given awards and remained in positions of power.

Here is just one example:

Despite the above text messages being published in the corporate media, there has been no accountability whatsoever. In the case of Matt Hancock, perhaps the worst he’s faced is being given a dressing down on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Perhaps this was engineered to offer some kind of collective catharsis. In reality, it gave this man unchecked opportunity to exonerate himself and get royally recompensed in the process.

This must change.

My new (and first) book, Game of Trust | The Lawrie Files is my contribution to shedding light on what really happened in 2021.

It is accompanied by a website which contains my sources for all to see: confidential communications, videos, Freedom of Information Requests and private text messages. Together, the book and the website point to a coordinated campaign of misinformation and manipulation that harmed millions under the guise of public safety.

Game of Trust uncovers:

The deliberate suppression of safe, effective early treatments

The rushed approval and promotion of experimental Covid injections, despite known safety signals

Regulatory capture and conflicts of interest within the MHRA

Media censorship and the silencing of dissenting scientific voices

Lockdowns that crippled ordinary people, while those in power flouted their own rules

Vaccine injuries and deaths that government agencies knew about as early as 2021, and did nothing

These are documented facts. The evidence is real, the harm was preventable. Unless we hold our governments accountable, this abuse will continue. It will continue, simply because in doing nothing, in choosing to forget, we allow it.

This is an important, if uncomfortable, point.

Yes, Matt Hancock, Tony Fauci and all the others are responsible for untold harm. But we too must hold ourselves to account. As sovereign beings, we must acknowledge that our silence is a form of consent. Our understandable wish to ‘stay out of politics’ is unavoidably a political choice.

Are we making that choice consciously? Or are we just defaulting to the easy route? These are questions that we must ask ourselves.

As a subscriber to this Substack, I strongly suspect you know this all too well. What I humbly ask, is that you spread the word.

This is the start of a big campaign. Help me hold our politicians and governments to account. Here's how you can help amplify the message:

If you are on social media, please share multimedia assets videos, shareable quotes and key images when you see them on our channels

Repost this Substack

Talk to your friends and family offline, and write to your government representative

Purchase of Game of Trust | The Lawrie Files (proceeds go directly to World Council for Health. Paperback copies are available on Amazon - a cheaper option for international purchases.

This is not just a story, it’s evidence. Together, we can ensure those responsible are held to account and prevent this from ever happening again.

And if you feel so inclined, please do encourage people to read the book. Proceeds from book sales go directly to World Council for Health.

