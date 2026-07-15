In this toxic period for all life on Earth there are many types of poisons in our lakes, rivers, dams, and aquifers that end up in our water from our taps. These include contaminants, pollutants, pathogens, and toxins - many of which would not have been present 100 years ago.

A South African friend and water conservationist, Braam Bester, sent me the following information to share with you. These are the main concerns that people should be aware of:

1. Heavy metals

In places with mine industries, acid mine drainage and old mining activity have contributed to metal contamination in many water systems. In addition to mining, heavy metal contamination can also come from:

• industrial discharge

• old pipes

• agricultural runoff

Common ones include:

• Lead

• Mercury

• Arsenic

• Cadmium

• Chromium

• Aluminium

• Manganese

Possible effects:

• nerve damage

• kidney/liver stress

• developmental problems

• cancer risk (some metals)

[My heart breaks when I see what mining corporations have done to our beautiful Earth - to supply what we as consumers keep buying! - and continue to do. See what they have done in Zambia where all living things suffer on account of corporate greed and exploitation that has left a legacy of contaminated water for millions of people, animals and plants, and a landscape raped.]

2. Agricultural chemicals

These wash into rivers and dams from farming.

Includes:

• pesticides

• herbicides

• fungicides

• nitrates from fertilisers

Examples:

• glyphosate

• atrazine

• organophosphates

• metalachlor

• diquat

Possible effects:

• hormone disruption

• neurological effects

• “blue baby syndrome” from high nitrates

• ecological damage

3. Pharmaceutical residues

Modern testing now detects tiny traces of:

• antibiotics

• antidepressants

• pain medication

• hormones

• contraceptive residues

Possible effects:

These mainly enter waterways through human waste, improper medication disposal and wastewater plants not designed to fully remove them. Long-term ecological and cumulative human effects of ubiquitous hormonal contraception and SSRI use on the quality of drinking water have not been adequately studied. Logic suggests with accumulation one might anticipate:

• hormone disruption, e.g. feminisation of males, fertility reduction

• neurological effects

• development effects

• ecological damage

4. Biological contamination

This is a major issue in areas where wastewater treatment plants are under strain - i.e. everywhere!

Includes:

• E. coli

• cholera bacteria

• parasites

• viruses

• sewage contamination

Often caused by:

• failing sewage systems

• infrastructure collapse

• flooding

• informal dumping

• war

5. PFAS (“forever chemicals”)

PFAS are synthetic industrial chemicals used in:

• non-stick cookware

• firefighting foams

• waterproof and stain resistant textiles

• packaging

• medical devices

• semiconductors

• industrial coatings

They are called “forever chemicals” because they break down extremely slowly. Factories that produce PFAS or use them in manufacturing are among the largest sources of environmental contamination. Wastewater and air emissions from these facilities can contaminate nearby rivers, soils, and groundwater.

Concerns:

• hormone disruption

• immune effects

• liver effects

• possible cancer associations

There is growing awareness of these dangerous industrial substances. For example, in 2025, PFAS chemicals were found to be four times the safe limit (if there is such a thing!) in the Saint-Louis region of France and a ban was enacted on drinking tap water which apparently lasted 7 months.

6. Microplastics

Tiny plastic particles now appear in:

• rivers

• oceans

• rainwater

• bottled water

• tap water

Sources:

• synthetic clothing fibres

• tire dust

• packaging breakdown

• industrial waste

Research is still ongoing about the full health effects but my colleague Christof Plothe DO, who is up on the science on the impact of microplastics on health (I’ll ask him to write an article about this) tells me that most people have accumulated enough plastic in their brains to make a takeaway fork!

7. Radioactive contaminants

Less common, but possible near:

• mining regions

• uranium deposits

• industrial waste sites

Examples:

• uranium

• radium

BOTTOM LINE

Around 99.9% of our water systems are contaminated with a variety of poisons and may take anywhere from 100 to 1,000 years to recover — and that is only if we stop now and completely re-life them.

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Water bans

Water bans and additional controls on our drinking water are anticipated across Europe and North America, with Germany, Ireland, France, Western USA and various parts of the UK already implementing hose-pipe and non-essential water use bans. Another reason to takes steps today to ensure that you not only have drinking water indefinitely but also that it is drinkable!

Water and Bioterrorism

To the above, there is the added and very pertinent threat posed to our drinking water by war and terrorism.

Humanity is undoubtedly (and mostly, unwittingly) in a war begun by a globalist gang whose end-game seems to be the eradication of all living things. I invite you to read the three articles below on these added threats, including: a 2006 article below on Water and Terrorism, an article on the concept of One Health that the WHO is trying to implement, as well as a scientific paper about a parasite called Schistosoma that is apparently becoming more prevalent in Europe, according to WHO scientists - which illustrates the water and bioterrorism concern.

Three tips on water safety

Collect and store water - ensure you have access to clean drinking water for at least 6 weeks

Use water filters for tap water - there are a variety available, including water distillers

Wash salad produce well, especially supermarket salad, to reduce contamination risk - much is hydroponically grown.

My wish today is that individuals take back control of their essential needs

I hope this inspires you to take measures to ensure your drinking water is safe and secure. Taking back responsibility for life’s essentials, in particular water and food, will give us the best chance at survival.

There’s a better way and it essentially involves taking back control of our lives in every detail.

Further reading for you related to water and its potential for terrorism:

Water And Terrorism 2006 164KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2025 Schistosoma In Europe Multidisciplinary Challenges By Pure And Hybrid 1.52MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Whoforumonehealthconceptoh2026 10.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Look out for my upcoming articles on water safety and storage, as well as other aspects of preparing for the unforeseen in these adventurous times.

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