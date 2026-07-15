A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
6h

Here in East Anglia, the problem is the truly mendacious way that the monopolistic water

"supplier " lies...continually...

Nanny knows best...at least one "newsletter" a week...and the most convoluted system of responding to those newsletters...

The water is full of algae...filter jugs clog up with the filth...all tap-water is best flavoured with tea, coffee, soup and the like...Always boil "raw" water...

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1 reply by Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
Esty's avatar
Esty
6h

Thank you so much for taking the time to highlight this Dr Lawrie, and for the valuable advice given. Sad to see Gods beautiful world being bombarded with toxins.

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