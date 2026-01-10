Hi Friends! I thought you might like to watch this 10-minute video about WCH and A Better Way for Health and Sovereignty that I submitted to a public conference in Ireland this weekend. It’s hosted by the popular Irish campaigner and political commentator Eddie Hobbs.

The IRL Forum is most definitely of general interest. Whilst Eddie and guests are discussing the issues the people of Ireland face today, these are similar to those facing all of us in the globalist push towards a dystopian one world technocracy.

You can learn more about the conference by clicking the poster below and possibly still buy a ticket!

OFF February will be here pretty soon. GET READY!

Here’s Diego Hidalgo from World Council for Health’s partner organisation OFFM.ORG explaining what OFF February is all about and how you can join this great initiative, including an event on the 7th February - Stroll instead of Scroll - which sounds like a lot of fun!

Thanks for joining the Better Way!

