Irish solutions-focused Summit this weekend!
Hi Friends! I thought you might like to watch this 10-minute video about WCH and A Better Way for Health and Sovereignty that I submitted to a public conference in Ireland this weekend. It’s hosted by the popular Irish campaigner and political commentator Eddie Hobbs.
The IRL Forum is most definitely of general interest. Whilst Eddie and guests are discussing the issues the people of Ireland face today, these are similar to those facing all of us in the globalist push towards a dystopian one world technocracy.
Brilliant framing of health sovereignty as a response to technocratic overreach instead of just resistance. The local-to-global conncetion Eddie's making at this conference feels spot on because these patterns really do cut across borders. I tried doing something similar last year with comunity health discussions and found the hardest part was getting people to shift from complaint mode to solution building.
