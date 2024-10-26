Interview with Resistance GB at The People's Reset last month
Plus an opportunity to hear international experts speak about effects of EMF on children
Dear All, I really enjoyed speaking with Will of Resistance GB and hope that you will enjoy listening to the podcast below!
On the matter of wireless radiation and its impact on children’s health, if you are interested in learning from the experts, please do attend this rare UK event. I could not believe it is only £15 a ticket for this calibre of speaker!
In addition, please explore for yourself the links in the poster below:
Meanwhile, here is the Resistance GB PODCAST
Click on the image or here.
Love this interview. Love you Dr Tess. God bless and keep you.
Good interview, 60 quid for 2 at the farmers markets for fresh produce..... what more do you need to know :)