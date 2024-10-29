Are you worried about giving children toxic candy this Halloween? The World Council for Health has a solution!
Instead of sugary tricks, give 'hand heart' treats!
If you need a refresher course on exactly how and why sugar is so bad for children and leads to chronic disease, our WCH Health & Science Team lead Christof Plothe DO explains in this video.
‘Hand hearts’ are MUCH HEALTHIER and cheaper than candy too. Children of all ages LOVE them.
So…
To make about 20 neon pink HAND HEARTS, you will need:
An A4 sheet of neon pink thick felt or cardboard
0.5mm elastic thread cut into 16 to 20 cm lengths (depending on size of the hands)
Tape of any sort
Heart-shaped stencil
A large sewing needle
A pen
All set? To craft the hand hearts:
Outline 20 hand hearts on the felt with the pen/pencil.
Cut out the hand hearts
With the sewing needle threaded with a length of elastic, make 2 holes about 0.5cm from the inside edge on either side of each heart, looping the elastic through to one side.
Secure the ends with tape, and
Voila!
In addition to gifting at Halloween, ‘hand hearts’ may also be useful to:
say ‘thank you’, e.g. as driver or pedestrian on the roads
wave ‘goodbye’ or say ‘hi’ or ‘sorry’
transcend political divisions at the ballot box
uplift someone’s spirits
bring colour to a dreary day
spread LOVE not fear
make cheerful heart bunting
use as tree decorations at Christmas time
Add extra love to the crafting process by inviting children and the elderly to create them with you.
Hand hearts are best worn in conjunction with a smile!
Post your photos of hand hearts to social media with the hashtag: #SpreadLOVE
Learn more about the Spread LOVE campaign and other World Council for Health campaigns on the WCH website.
Very cute idea! I love it.
I am going to be handing out a small compostable container of homemade organic play dough colored with natural dyes (turmeric, spirulina, etc).
What an adorable idea! What about giving out stickers too? I loved stickers as a kiddo.
I have to confess though, I was a massive sugar addict as a kid. Do you remember those HUGE pixxie sticks filled with nothing but straight up flavored sugar? Talk about the crack cocaine of sugar. lol!
I was such a candy addict as a kid, I'd walk for blocks and blocks to collect bottles and cans just for a little penny candy. So, you can imagine that Halloween was my Utopian holiday. ROTFL! I'd be knocking on doors well past midnight...people would be like...huh? Then dump whatever rest of their Halloween candy they had left into my bag... I'd be like #WINNING...
I'd always throw away the apple some sweet old lady gave me...lol! She had the right idea but I want my candyyyyyyyyy.
Now I can't stand much sugar. Thank goodness. Sugar is so addictive and it's an inflammatory which can feed cancer and other diseases. It's unfortunate that we have so much sugar. Going low carb, even going on the Candida diet which is super strict can heal so many ailments. My mother started me out on sugar as a reward and for 'training' me. That's what started me on my sugar addiction.
I look at the obesity epidemic going on with children now and it just breaks my heart. I never got fat because I have a high metabolism...but I see these kids...eating all of the wrong things and the whole food pyramid thing got it so wrong and now that's what we're dealing with.
Good quality fats like cage free eggs and raw coconut oil...avocados, canned fish etc. feed a growing brain...going low carb...limited pasta and bread... Red potatoes are a super food but you lower their glycemic index by cooling them in the fridge after cooking them.
I also make raw milk kefir to keep my gut flora. Our guts have brains apparently, I actually don't doubt that all of our body parts have some form of memory and brain. When you hear of people who get organ transplants and remembering what the donor craved and they start craving it...it's downright spooky.
Okay...I'll stop rambling. lol
XOXO,
Angel