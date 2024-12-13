‘Sensitive commercial” meeting minutes from the UK’s CHM COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit-Risk Working Expert Group, marked “NOT FOR PUBLICATION” have been published on the UK government website.

Released on December 9th 2024, four years after the fact, remarkable minutes from November 2020 meetings reveal striking concerns about the poor quality and lack of safety data surrounding Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines.

Specifically, minutes from meetings held on November 27th and 28th confirm what independent scientists, including myself, have been warning political leaders and regulators about for four years: that the safety data on the experimental COVID jabs were insufficient, and that they posed significant risks to human health.

Despite having no solid data and clearly acknowledging significant gaps in Pfizer’s ‘science’, the ‘vaccine’ rollout proceeded full throttle after this ‘expert’ meeting that had a bunch of Pfizer representatives present. What’s even more troubling from these minutes, is the intention of the UK health authorities to assess the serious risks raised only after authorisation!

Share

A stark contradiction between what Government knew and what they told us.

One of the many notable concerns revealed by these minutes is the fact that alarms were raised about the lack of safety data for immunocompromised individuals—yet, this vulnerable group was among the first to be called up for the shots. neither was there much evidence on whether it was safe to be given to individuals with a clinical history of COVID-19 or those whose blood showed they had antibodies to infection.

Other significant safety considerations highlighted were that there were no Pfizer data on reproductive toxicity. i.e. no data on effects of the experimental ‘vaccines’ on women of childbearing age, with respect to fertility or pregnancy (mother or baby) outcomes.

Many like me have witnessed in horror the term “safe and effective” used repeatedly by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists for pregnant women, another vulnerable group. Yet, these pre-rollout meeting notes confirm that they had no data to support this claim. The ‘expert’ panel present at the November 2020 meeting acknowledged that while there was nothing to suggest that the injections caused malformations in the baby or fetus—without supporting data, it could not be confirmed. Given that these experimental injections were rolled out to pregnant women regardless of data of safety, suggests that the ‘expert’ panel was happy to conclude that no data was okay in this tragic inject now, pay later scheme…

With these meeting minutes, we now know that the authorities were aware of the risks to human health, but continued to promote these novel inadequately tested, gene-based injections as safe.

This sudden holiday season release of the minutes on the 9th December 2024 in the name of ‘transparency’ provokes many questions, not least: Why were these risks downplayed, and why was the public not informed about the very real concerns raised before the ‘vaccine’ was rolled out? Indeed, why were the ‘vaccines’ rolled out at all? Questions most ethical doctors and scientists were already asking.

World Council for Health Efforts to Stop the COVID-19 Shots Continue

In November 2021––three years ago–– the World Council for Health issued a Cease and Desist Notice regarding the COVID-19 injections after authorities failed to heed our growing concerns. By that time, evidence of unprecedented harm was already evident, with the UK’s MHRA Yellow Card Scheme and other international pharmacovigilance databases documenting a disturbing number of adverse events linked to the experimental experimental COVID-19 shots.

WCH Cease and Desist Video from November 2021

Urgent Preliminary Report to the MHRA’s Dr June Raine

Dr. June Raine, head of the MHRA received an urgent preliminary report from the Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd in June 2021. This independent report of the Yellow Card Scheme data up to May 2021 found that the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ were not fit for human use. Despite this urgent alert, Dr June Raine, the MHRA and JCVI authorities chose to ignore the mounting evidence and continued with the mass ‘vaccine’ rollout, leaving the public to bear the consequences.

These injections were never fit for purpose. The World Council for Health initiative has been working hard to raise awareness of the major issues with COVID-19 injections, which are extensive. Readers who are not yet aware of the issues are invited to visit the World Council for Health website to learn more, as well as how to take control of your health post-vaccination. There is also a wealth of video material on these issues on both the website and Rumble.

Lastly, in November 2020, they knew about “RNA contamination”

Specific concerns, highlighted at the official CHM meeting in Nov 2020, between ‘experts’ and Pfizer officials, included issues with RNA contamination and particulate matter in vaccine batches. Plasmid or DNA contamination has been the focus of analysis these past years by several leading independent scientists, including Dr David Speicher and Kevin Mckernan. It has very worrying implications for human health, including the high possibility of foreign gene integration.

So much has been written about this already. Please see some links below and visit the World Council for Health website and substack for more information.

So, all this was known by the UK government before ’vaccine’ roll-out.

The big question on my mind is: why have these “NOT FOR PUBLICATION” minutes been released now?

Is it just the COVID-19 narrative that is undergoing a controlled demolition, or are governments to go down with it?

You can access the meeting minutes from the 27th November 2020 here and the 28th November 2020 here.

Other reading:

We have a wealth of videos on the subject of COVID-19 vaccines: please visit our WCH Rumble channel to learn more.

World Council for Health, including my work, is funded by your donations and subscriptions. Please support us and share.

There’s a better way. Thank you.