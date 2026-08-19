If you have never been, there’s something very special about the HOPE music festival. The combination of the beautiful East Sussex countryside, lovely people, and the freedom to be ourselves is hard to beat.

It’s the kind of event where your day can start with a coffee, a yoga session, a talk or a wander through the wellness area - then before you know it, you’re dancing to amazing live music and DJs as the sun goes down.

The balance is what makes it different. There is time to slow down, reconnect and recharge, but also plenty of moments to celebrate, dance and have fun. Whether you come with family, friends or on your own, you won’t stay a stranger for long.

You can choose one day or stay the weekend for music, laughter, great food, workshops, camping, connection and memories that stay with you long after the the event. HOPE is one of those festivals you have to experience. It is very Better Way! 💛

I’ll be there with some of our WCH team and we are very much looking forward to seeing you there!

Day tickets for adults start at £40, or £75 for a family of 4.

Use the code TESS at the checkout for 20% off the ticket price!

✨https://hopesussex.co.uk/event/hope-freedom-music-festival-2026/

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There’s a Better Way. Be a part of it!

Come to the HOPE Music Fest 2026 and get your dose of Better Way vibes this August :)

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