In December 2020 I drafted an editorial for the British Medical Journal that never saw the light of day. The article, a brief 790 words, has been in a folder on my desktop until today when, after having recently been reminded about the Scottish Covid Inquiry, I thought to dig it out and share it with you.

To give you an idea what the paper is about, here are the British Medical Journal’s standard questions on submission and my answers to the questions in December 2020:

Q. Title or Topic

A: ‘Hospital deaths in Scotland have gone down, not up, during the COVID-19 pandemic’.

Q: Why is this topic important now?

A: Excess death during the COVID-19 pandemic is very topical and what most people want to know, as this is an important factor determining government policy. However, the reporting of these data by the UK government has been very limited.

Q. Why is this (topic) relevant to a general medical audience? *

A: Health professionals and the public are under the impression that hospital deaths in the UK have increased during the pandemic.

Q:. Please list 1-3 take home messages for readers (one sentence on each take home message)

A: 1. Hospital deaths in Scotland were down overall during the COVID-19 period between week 12 and week 51 of 2020, and virtually all excess deaths occurred at home or in care homes.

2. More than 1000 deaths from respiratory disease may have been mistakenly attributed to COVID-19.

3. A substantial number of excess deaths may have occurred due to the secondary effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q: What does your proposed article add to previous BMJ coverage of this topic? *

A: To my knowledge, this topic has not been covered by the BMJ before. However, it adds to the recent editorial by Kamran Abbasi about the procurement of suboptimal PCR tests, which I posit may be the reason for the misclassification of a large number of non-COVID-19 deaths in Scotland as COVID-19 deaths.

Publishing for the first time, here is the brief report I prepared in December 2020 for the BMJ to illuminate the Scottish excess deaths situation:

