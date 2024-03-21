Historic press conference to be held this Friday 22nd March in Geneva on COVID-19 and HUMAN RIGHTS
PRESS CONFERENCE ON HUMAN RIGHTS & COVID-19
Date: March 22, 2024 at 14h00 CET
Location: Salle Centrale de la Madeleine, Rue de la Madeleine 10
1204 Genève
Livestream link: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom/
To Register attendance: Fiona Goodchild at fiona@worldcouncilforhealth.org.
BACKGROUND
International scientists scheduled to speak at a UN HRC side meeting on 21st March on the topic of Health and Human Rights were cancelled at short notice. This conference is held in lieu of the UN HRC event.
AIM
To raise awareness of human rights violations during COVID-19 and suggest next steps.
PROGRAM
2pm – 3pm
Welcome Michelle Cailler, Réinfo Santé Suisse International
Introduction Chair, Dr. Tess Lawrie (United Kingdom)
Speaker 1 Christof Plothe DO (Germany)
Speaker 2 Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger (Switzerland)
Speaker 3 Dr. Peter McCullough (USA), recording
Speaker 4 Dr. Gilbertha St Rose (St Lucia), recording
Speaker 5 Dr. Izumi Kamijo and Colleagues (Japan), recording
Speaker 6 Prof. Christian Perronne (France)
Speaker 7 Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi (Thailand/Germany), recording
Speaker 8 Shabnam Palesa Mohamed (South Africa), recording
Speaker 9 Dr. Tess Lawrie (United Kingdom)
3pm – 3.50pm Q and A
3.50pm – 4pm Thanks and Close
Program subject to change.
The UN itself is under suspicion imo, but I hope this does some good.
Thank you for all of your efforts. As a by the way, it might interest people to know that the injury group I am on achieved charity status recently. Sadly this won't help many and we lost another member this week but something for the gaslighters to think about https://www.ukcvfamily.org/