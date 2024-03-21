PRESS CONFERENCE ON HUMAN RIGHTS & COVID-19

Date: March 22, 2024 at 14h00 CET

Location: Salle Centrale de la Madeleine, Rue de la Madeleine 10

1204 Genève

Livestream link: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom/

To Register attendance: Fiona Goodchild at fiona@worldcouncilforhealth.org.

BACKGROUND

International scientists scheduled to speak at a UN HRC side meeting on 21st March on the topic of Health and Human Rights were cancelled at short notice. This conference is held in lieu of the UN HRC event.

AIM

To raise awareness of human rights violations during COVID-19 and suggest next steps.

PROGRAM

2pm – 3pm

Welcome Michelle Cailler, Réinfo Santé Suisse International

Introduction Chair, Dr. Tess Lawrie (United Kingdom)

Speaker 1 Christof Plothe DO (Germany)

Speaker 2 Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger (Switzerland)

Speaker 3 Dr. Peter McCullough (USA), recording

Speaker 4 Dr. Gilbertha St Rose (St Lucia), recording

Speaker 5 Dr. Izumi Kamijo and Colleagues (Japan), recording

Speaker 6 Prof. Christian Perronne (France)

Speaker 7 Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi (Thailand/Germany), recording

Speaker 8 Shabnam Palesa Mohamed (South Africa), recording

Speaker 9 Dr. Tess Lawrie (United Kingdom)

3pm – 3.50pm Q and A

3.50pm – 4pm Thanks and Close

Program subject to change.

