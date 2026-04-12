High-degree Freemasonry & the WHO
This week Kla.TV shone a light on a crucial piece of the pandemic puzzle
I found this 20 minute spotlight by independent TV channel Kla.TV aired on 11 April 2026 highly enlightening. For those seeking to understand who is behind the pandemic racket, eugenics agenda, and the attempted establishment of a tyrannical New World Order – this succinct Kla.TV report explains.
The report entitled WHO: Diabolical Serpent as Angel of Light? is available with subtitles in more than 70 languages. Click on the image below to watch.
This finally lays bare the truth behind so many destructive policies. Thank you Tess for sharing this.
Well! Not really surprised with this news! Sad isn't what they're prepared to do to make money!