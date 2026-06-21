A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
3d

Thank you Dr. Lawrie

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Lor's avatar
Lor
3d

Re what’ll happen to all the autistic adults once their parents die ? ….isn’t that what the suicide bill is all about? 😟

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