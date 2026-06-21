I love this conversation between two incredibly wise and warm women: Prof. Alexandra Henrion-Caude, French geneticist, and Laura Anderson - who, since 2021, has inspired great Covid Conversations. I highly recommend you give yourself space to appreciate this authentic conversation today.

The second conversation is one I had a couple of months ago with community podcaster and mindfulness coach, Shirley Blanch - www.getmindful.co.uk. I would say this is a good one for people who are new to my background story, journey and World Council for Health and who would appreciate hearing about it all in a nutshell.

Did you know Andrew Wakefield’s new book comes out this week?

It’s called The Bequest. It deals with the increasingly common and mostly unspoken topic of what will happen with adult autistic children when their parents are no longer able or around to take care of them. I haven’t read the book yet and find it interesting that Andrew has set what looks to be an epic story in 1867.

You can get your copy of he Bequest from 26th June on Amazon and other book sellers I’m sure. There’s a launch party on Instagram that day and I know that Andrew is hoping to make the book into a film. Andrew Wakefield’s Instagram handle is @AndrewJWakefield. Please support his initiative to begin this difficult conversation that ultimately affects all humanity.

Thank you very much for your interest and support. It is much appreciated.

Have a lovely Sunday.

Tess

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