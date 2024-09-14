1 - Both have a special festival named after them (World Ivermectin Day and the Jane Austen Festival);

2 - Both made history in Bath (Ivermectin for facts, Austen for fiction);

AND

3 - Both feature horses in their stories!

Saturday is market day in my home town of Bath and today I happened upon some Jane Austen Festival-goers who were gracious enough to allow me to take a photo or two.

I was amazed to hear from the people I photographed that they had travelled from the US, Ukraine, Germany, Oxford and further to attend the event.

Here are a few of my snap shots and videos for your interest and pleasure!

Me and a young lady from the Ukraine standing by Pulteney Bridge, Bath, UK

I found these elegant ladies outside the World Council for Health offices. Spot the lovely logo!

Women of the 33rd foot…not exactly sure what that is

A mother and daughter adventuring together from Germany

Bethan and Isabelle. Bethan handmade these costumes

A beautiful visitor from Bristol, UK

Eric came all the way from California! Still getting the knack of filming on my phone, as you will see. You could try turning your laptop sideways or turning your head sideways to fully appreciate what Eric has to say about the event. ;)

It was very gratifying seeing so many people out and about and enjoying their day.

More photos below for ardent Jane Austen fans and the curious!