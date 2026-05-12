A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
14h

They don't make money with us when we are healthy. They don't make money with us when we are dead. We have to be in between and this is where, the Medical Mafia and the Big Pharma will keep us for the rest of our life to sell us their ineffective medications that will not help us, but keep us sick!

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
14h

Thank you so much Dr. Lawrie for all your tireless work. You are a hero

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