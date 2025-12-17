Remember magazines? Not all were worth reading but some, like Caduceus, certainly were and, in a world starved of good information, are increasingly so.

Caduceus is a healing, spiritual magazine focusing on psychological, emotional, spiritual, ecological and environmental health, therapy and growth, including natural, holistic, energy and complementary medicine.

There are many arguments for having paper magazines rather than online versions.

Here are my top six:

They get us off our gadgets, relaxing in an armchair instead of slouching in front of a screen. Once published, they cannot be censored or removed. You can easily find your reference articles when you need them. You can annotate your favourite parts if you choose. If the power goes out, you have plenty to read, inform and occupy yourself with - no panic. You can easily share it with others or pass it on when you are done.

Here is a snapshot of the contents of this month’s edition of Caduceus:

Find out about more about Caduceus magazine here. This month’s issue theme is treating eye problems using as natural therapies and techniques as possible.

