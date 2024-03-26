International scientists invited to attend a UN Human Rights Council (HRC) side meeting during the 55th Regular Session on Human Rights were informed at short notice that the meeting had been cancelled. The meeting would have been the first publicly available recorded UN HRC meeting on Health and Human Rights, specifically human rights violations during Covid.

Instead, the delegates addressed a Press Conference in Geneva on 22 March 2024.

Speakers who attended the press conference in person included Prof. Christian Perronne (France), Dr Astrid Stuckelberger (Switzerland), Christof Plothe DO (Germany), and me, Dr Tess Lawrie (UK).

Prof. Sukharit Bhakdi (Germany), Izumi Kamijo, Prof. Inoue, Dr. Atsuo Yanagisawa (Japan), Dr Peter McCullough (USA), Shabnam Palesa Mohamed (South Africa), and Dr Gilbertha St Rose (St Lucia) presented video submissions. There we also video submissions from two survivors of COVID human rights abuses and a message from a mother whose beautiful 17 year old daughter died as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 genetic injections.

There is much to discuss about what was revealed at this significant event, not least the following questions and insights from Christof Plothe DO , and Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi. Both revealed gaping holes in the ‘safe and effective’ narrative surrounding the mRNA Covid injections, and underscore why the WHO must be halted in its attempts to force its will on the world of public health.

Critical Questions Unanswered | Christof Plothe DO

German Osteopath, Health and Science Lead, and Steering Committee Member of the World Council for Health (WCH), Christof Plothe stated that Human Rights, as defined by the UN, are universal, inalienable, and indivisible, ensuring equality and non-discrimination. They are inherent to every human being and cannot be granted or revoked by any state or government. And yet, Human Rights were ignored and trampled on during the Covid-19 event.

Christof Plothe raised 36 critical questions that must be urgently addressed to ensure that the abuse of human rights that took place in response to Covid-19 never happens again:

Why were we not told that the Covid 19 virus was patented by Moderna in 2018? Why did Moderna produce 100,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses in 2019 before the pandemic started? Why, against all scientific evidence, were lockdowns and masks used? Why were we not told that the ‘vaccine’ does not remain in the arm, but accumulates all over the body? Why was PCR testing recommended when it is not designed for diagnostic purposes? Why were the definitions of ‘vaccine’, and ‘herd immunity’ changed prior to the Covid-19 outbreak? Why was a pandemic declared when the case fatality rate was akin to ’flu? Why were tests on genotoxicity, teratogenicity, and carcinogenicity not carried out, and yet we were told the ‘vaccine’ was safe? Why was there no proper follow-up of all people injected when using a new gene therapy product? Why were doctors and the public not reminded regularly about the need to report adverse reactions to these new and experimental genetic ‘vaccines’? Why was a ‘vaccine’ recommended during an ongoing pandemic, which is contraindicated in vaccinology? Why was a ‘vaccine’ recommended for those who had superior natural immunity? Why was a novel gene therapy launched after three months, instead of the required ten years? Why were we not told that, in the Pfizer trial, more people died in the vaccinated group than in the control group? Why were we told that Covid injections were ‘safe and effective’ when the evidence did not substantiate this? Why were – and are – opposing voices from science and practicing medicine discredited, punished, and jailed? Why were doctors, for the first time in history, discouraged from treating a disease, and told to wait for a vaccine? Why was early treatment discouraged, whilst we know it is the most important tool to address any infectious disease? Why were effective and very safe medicines like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin discredited and even prohibited? Why did the producers of the novel gene therapies not want their data to be published for 75 years? Why were Covid injections, masks and lockdowns recommended for children when it was known that they were not severely affected and did not spread Covid? Why were the Covid injections recommended in pregnancy, when over 80% of babies were lost in trials when women were vaccinated in the first trimester? Why was emergency approval guaranteed when over 2,000 people died within the first three months after vaccination roll-out? Why is there no scientific outcry after over 3,500 papers have been published demonstrating side effects of the Covid-19 injections? Why are conflicts of interest tolerated among medical authorities, with the FDA, EMA, and WHO being 80-90% funded by industry? Why was there no adequate education of doctors, patients, and the public, and thus no possibility of informed consent? Why and how were the media captured so that they pushed only one agenda worldwide? Why were and are effective treatment protocols, which have existed since 2020, banned and declared illegal? Why are we not told about the unnecessary deaths that were attributed to Covid but actually caused by iatrogenic measures (e.g. Midazolam, ventilation) carried out in early 2020? Why was the fundamental role of Vitamin D status, diet, and the microbiome not communicated, when these measures could have prevented almost 100% of Covid deaths? Why was and is a certain medical procedure forced upon people against their will, whilst the Nuremberg Declaration clearly opposes this? Why is gain of function research, like that relating to Covid-19, not banned worldwide? Why is an mRNA product still being used, when we know that mRNA is being incorporated into the human genome, and resulting in the production of other, unknown, proteins? Why has the failed mRNA concept not been stopped, when we know it increases the likelihood of the recipient getting Covid-19, thus demonstrating negative efficacy? Why do these products continue to be recommended, when at least 17 million people are believed to have died due to the injections? Why is there no investigation into excess deaths, and increases in rates of cancer and heart problems, etc., which started in 2021, not in 2020?

It is absolutely clear that the WHO must not be allowed to continue with its plans to amend the International Health Regulations or finalise their ‘Pandemic Treaty’ without responding to these questions.

PART 2 to follow with Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi’s concerning revelations about the COVID-19 genetic vaccines.

Glen Jung of Bright Light News, me, and Christof Plothe in front of the UN

Thank you for the donations that made our travel and documentation of this ground-breaking Geneva event possible.

