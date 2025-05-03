What is my first book Game of Trust about?

Co-authored with the I Ching or Book of Changes, Game of Trust chronicles and interrogates notable experiences in 2021. In embarking on this unusual collaboration with this ancient Chinese book of wisdom, my primary intention was three-fold:

to give an accessible roadmap of incidents and events leading to the formation of the World Council for Health and the better way movement;

to provide an evidence pack for legal and lawful actions or general interest (I am often asked for this);

and to assess whether the I Ching is relevant to modern times.

The story behind Game of Trust is somewhat biographical. My role in standing against Covid-19 tyranny, following personal experiences of loss and trauma, serves as the backdrop for this study. From the devastating death of my firstborn whilst I was a young doctor, and a violent home invasion a decade later, to the realisation that I was trapped in a system of societal control, my life story reflects a broader struggle for autonomy and truth in a world designed to keep us enslaved.

It was in the midst of these challenges that I encountered Mrs Chrissy Philp. Chrissy is a Bath-based elder whose theory on the "cosmic blueprint of the brain", which integrates the I Ching with physics and astrology, helped ignite a profound shift in my perspective. I realised that despite our personal limitations, there is more going on than what meets the eye and that our conduct truly matters.

A little known fact is that the I Ching was used and greatly admired by Carl Jung

Carl Jung, who penned the foreword to the English rendering of Richard Wilhelm’s translation of the I Ching by Carey Baynes in 1949, wrote that as a person with a sense of responsibility towards science, I am not in the habit of asserting something I cannot prove or at least present as acceptable to reason. Jung had used the I Ching for many years and it no doubt informed his theory of synchronicity. However, when it came to discussing the I Ching’s influence on his work and perspective, he was understandably apprehensive that people would consider it merely a collection of archaic “magic spells”.

Scientists tend to avoid things they cannot explain

Like Jung, I am well aware of the arguments that can be brought against the I Ching by those unable or unwilling to think outside the formal academic or established social frameworks. This is why I conceived Game of Trust to be as much a conversation about right and proper conduct with the 5,000-year-old oracle, as it is a scientific experiment about the role of ancient wisdom in a modern world.

