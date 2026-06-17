Jan Jekielek, Senior Editor of Epoch Times, known for exploring complex issues around human rights, governance and transparency was a speaker at the Better Way Conference in Rhode Island, USA.

Jan has spent 20 years covering the issue of forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience, particularly practitioners of Falun Gong in China. What he told the audience was shocking.

So, what is the story? What is Falun Gong and what has been happening to practitioners in China?

What is Falun Gong?

Falun Gong, also called Falun Dafa, is a traditional Chinese self-cultivation practice that improves health and vitality. A form of Qigong, it involves five, slow-moving meditation exercises that harmonise mind and body. After practising, people often feel peaceful, refreshed and energised. Falun Gong has a spiritual philosophy based on Truthfulness, Kindness and Tolerance and encourages its practitioners to become more honest and considerate of others.

Falun Gong in China

An ancient practice, originally taught only in private, Falun Gong was made public in 1992 by Mr Li Hongzhi. The practice gained popularity and spread quickly across China as reports of its health benefits grew. By 1998, around 70-100 million Chinese citizens had taken up Falun Gong.

Why the persecution?

The practice became so popular that Chinese Communist Party leaders feared their power would be threatened. In 1999, they banned Falun Gong and initiated a campaign of persecution and intimidation against its practitioners that continues to this day. It is estimated that 1-2 million practitioners have been incarcerated in labour camps and prisons with many having faced severe human rights abuses.

A sudden increase in organ transplantation

From the early 2000s onwards, organ transplants in China began to significantly increase, despite the absence of a voluntary organ donation system.

Organ transplantation is a medical procedure with significant challenges; demand for organ transplants is much greater than the available supply; donated tissue must be compatible with the recipient to reduce the risk of rejection; and the procedures of removal and implantation must happen within specific time frames depending on the organ.

Given these constraints, the rapid growth in transplants started to raise questions. Where were the organs coming from?

The evidence emerges - organs forcefully removed and sold for profit

In 2005, a whistleblowing doctor described how one of his patients was told by his medical insurance company to go to China in two weeks’ time as he was scheduled to undergo a heart transplantation on a specific date. The patient went to China and underwent the operation on that date. How could it be possible to know that a suitable heart would be available two weeks in advance?

Over the following years, evidence started to emerge that innocent people were being killed to supply organs and that this was happening on a large scale.

Jan Jekielek continues …

An international, independent people’s tribunal was established in 2018 to inquire into forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience in China and conduct a robust analysis of all available evidence. The China Tribunal, chaired by Sir Geoffrey Nice, concluded in 2019 that:

“Forced organ harvesting has been committed for years throughout China on a significant scale and that Falun Gong practitioners have been one - and probably the main - source of organ supply… and that forced organ harvesting continues till today.”

https://chinatribunal.com/final-judgment/

International condemnation

Since 1999, governments have been calling on the Chinese regime to end the persecution of Falun Gong and resolutions have been passed in European parliaments and in the US Congress.

You can read about this here:

https://faluninfo.net/government-actions/

However, the story of what has been happening inside China has remained largely out of the Western media, mainly due to diplomatic pressure exerted by the Chinese government. In addition, Western nations often prioritise economic and diplomatic relations with China over human rights issues.

Falun Gong worldwide – peaceful resistance

To draw attention to the ongoing persecution in China, Falun Gong practitioners around the world continue to organise many public events. Parades, vigils and rallies are held annually in major cities when people remember the lives that have been lost.

On 25 April, Falun Gong practitioners and their supporters paraded through London concluding with a press conference in Trafalgar Square. Practitioners held banners with messages including “Stop forced organ removals in China” and displayed portraits of victims.

The group called on people around the world to stand together and take action.

“… people of conscience around the world - governments and institutions - do not remain silent. Please take action to help stop this persecution. Let us stand together to uphold justice, defend our conscience and ensure that such crimes are never allowed to continue. Thank you.”

Members of the public were invited to sign a petition urging the UK Government to oppose the human rights violations by any effective means.

You can join the global voice and sign the petition here:

https://petition.falungong.org.uk/

You can learn more about Falun Gong at:

https://learnfalungong.uk

You can buy Jan Jekielek’s book “Killed to Order” here:

http://KilledtoOrder.com

You can watch Jan’s entire talk and catch up on this unique, solutions-focused conference by clicking the poster below:

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