A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

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Ruth Welsh's avatar
Ruth Welsh
15h

My brother passed away 3 years ago on the 17/06/2023. In the Royal hospital Belfast N. Ireland. David was put on life support and he should have never put him on life support. They tortured my sister-in-law for David's kidney feeding him with multivitamins through the drip. These nurses that were wearing different uniforms with paper work using emotional black mail saying ohh David will save 2 people sure how would they know. When he wasn't tested for compatibility. They are harvesting organs all over the world. All about money and greed. We said no several times until they got the message. Hey folks you have to be alive to take organs. All lies about brain death . They would everything thing and would suffer and horrible death. They inject to paralyze you so you can't squirm or move. Beyond evil demon santanic.

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1 reply by Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
14h

I am thankful that you Tess, with public popularity, have posted on the Crimes Against Humanity (CAH) committed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from Mao to Xi--not many are doing this on Substack, known or unknown.

I have been posting on my Substack about these CAH by the CCP without much notice, here

MUSEUM OF CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY BY THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY (CCP) MAO TO XI--Holding Ideologues Aiding and Abetting the CCP Morally Accountable

https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/museum-of-crimes-against-humanity

If you go to my post you will find a trio of CCP Tyranny Lovers who publish on Substack regularly praising the CCP Mao to Xi as saviours of humanity.

I am speaking of Jeff Brown, Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung which I have tried to expose as the “useful idiots” they are.

Keep up your good work, the victims of these CAH by the CCP need to be remembered and justice rendered.

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