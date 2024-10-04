In September 2024, Dr Jeanne Rugby, an ENT specialist and World Council for Health Denmark representative, had the opportunity to interview pathologist Dr Ute Krüger, co-author with Prof. Walther Lang, about their first Histopathological Atlas that records the damaged caused to human tissues by the Covid-19 ‘vaccines’. [This interview, with English subtitles, is also available on Rumble.]

Dr Krüger with the new German version of the histopathology atlas

Investigating ‘vaccine’ damage

Using special staining methods, including immuno-histochemistry, tissue samples taken from both living and deceased people with suspected vaccine damage were examined. The research was carried out at the Institute of Pathology in Reutlingen, Germany, which was started by the late Prof. Arne Burkhardt.

The cutting-edge, scientific Atlas entitled Vaccinated – Dead (Geimpft – Gestorben in German) describes 57 of the 89 cases of deceased people investigated by Professors Burkhardt and Lang in their practice.

Most of these deceased people had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine but others had been injected with Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and Jansen. The deceased were from various countries in Europe, and their ages ranged from 16 to 94 years old.

After receiving an mRNA covid injection, changes occur to the genetic code in the body’s cells causing healthy cells to start producing the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. This is then presented on the surface of the cells. The body’s immune system identifies spike protein as harmful and attacks those cells, causing an autoimmune reaction.

The researchers used two different immune histochemical methods to stain the nucleocapsid that surrounds the virus and the spike protein. If damage was caused by a coronavirus infection, both the nucleocapsid and spike protein would be present; if it was caused by injection, only spike protein would be present. However, because many people have been both infected and received the injection(s), it was not always possible to conclusively state that damage was vaccine-induced.

Evidence of ‘vaccine’ damage to tissues

The authors did however identify certain tissue characteristics that appeared to be typical of mRNA vaccine damage. Such damage was identified in all parts of the body, with injuries increasing the more injections a person received.

Some of the tissue damage observed: