The food industry is undergoing major meddling by billionaires and multi-national corporations and our food is changing. WCH recently wrote about BOVAER additives in animal feed. Well, there are also companies like Remilk leading the charge towards "animal-free" alternatives to traditional dairy. While these innovations are framed as breakthroughs in ethical consumption, this growing "fake food" trend has dangerous implications for both health and sovereignty.

With BOVAER designed to reduce cow farts by messing with their digestive system, Remilk, an Israeli startup, boasts that it can create dairy proteins without cows through a process that uses fermentation to produce proteins identical to those found in milk. Worryingly, this fake milk company has recently appointed executives from corporate monsters like Danone, PepsiCo, and Nestlé, to its board of directors.

This year, Canadian regulators gave Remilk the green light to market and sell their lab-grown, artificial ‘milk’ product in Canada. There are troubling long-term implications of this ‘fake food’ trend—especially considering the involvement of Bill Gates with his views on depopulation. Gates is a key investor in Remilk through his Breakthrough Energy Ventures fund. Thus, the deeper question remains: What is the true agenda behind this rapidly growing sector?

Gates' investment in Remilk is not just a passive financial stake; it is part of a broader ideological commitment to using technology to reshape the world, including food systems. Through Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Gates has backed several companies focused on food tech, many of which advocate for lab-grown, synthetic foods. While proponents use ‘greenhouse gas’ reduction as their argument in favour of these unnatural technologies, they may well serve a more insidious purpose—undermining traditional agriculture and facilitating the centralization of food production under corporate control.

The involvement of Gates, whose “philanthropic” ventures serve his population control agenda as well as his bank balance, raises serious red flags. Gates openly advocates for the use of "innovative" technologies to manage global population growth. The push for synthetic, lab-grown food serves to further his ideological objectives—by consolidating power in the hands of a few, controlling what people eat, and pushing us toward a future dominated by genetically engineered foods and alternative proteins.

Moreover, Gates' backing of the fake food industry ties into broader concerns about transhumanism, the belief in using advanced technology to change human beings to ‘transcend’ natural characteristics. Through genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and bioengineering, the push to alter human genetics is being orchestrated not only through food, but in the guise of ‘vaccines’ and other drugs.

The long-term effects of consuming synthetic proteins are largely unknown.

Marketed as environmentally friendly and animal cruelty-free, the health risks associated with eating these lab-grown products foods are not well understood, and the potential for unforeseen consequences—whether in human digestion, long-term health, or the biodiversity of our food systems—is high.

On the surface, these innovations may appear to offer solutions to social and environmental challenges. However, beneath the surface, they represent a dangerous convergence of corporate interests, technological control, and ideological agendas. As this trend accelerates, it is essential that we critically examine who is driving these changes, and why. overcoming indifference is key. It is time to get active and withdraw our support of multinational corporations; it is time to support local food producers.

