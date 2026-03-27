A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

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John's avatar
John
2d

And remember the attacks on 7/7 involved bombs placed under the train floors not in backpacks as evidenced by the injuries to people being in their legs by the floors being blown upwards to cause those types of injuries and the bus with the bomb had just been fitted with a new system that was usually fitted in the middle of the bus garage in a hour or so in full view by one guy but in the case of that bus it was taken off to the side partially hidden from view with multiple people involved in keeping people away from the bus and went on for almost the whole day.

A guy produced a video of this and other evidence such as doctored pictures of the "bombers" all appearing together when a train cancellation that morning meant they couldn't possibly have been there together and the government tried to get a non-jury trial of him to shut him up but he got a jury trial and the jurors were so horrified by the evidence he produced of the British government being behind that attack that the case against him was thrown out.

The Blair and Brown governments were allegedly behind a huge amount of treason against the people of this country including the alleged murder of David Kelly and these two have still to be brought in front of a real judge in a real court with real evidence to be tried for their alleged crimes. Over one million dead Iraqis don't think those crimes are only alleged it must be said and the fact they removed the death sentence for treason suggests they knew exactly what they were doing was treason but thankfully British governments are not constrained by what previous governments did or signed up for eg the 30 year Wind energy contracts that Milliband is setting up for his people to be able to rob our people shall not stand and questions shall be asked about how this was allowed to happen and by whom.

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Wayne G's avatar
Wayne G
2d

Wasn’t there also a simulation for Mpox as well that eerily shared the exact date of an outbreak?🤔😏

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