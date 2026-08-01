A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

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Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​'s avatar
Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
12h

Thank you all so much for your generous contributions and wonderful comments in support of Dr Mark Trozzi. Please keep sharing and let's reach that goal for Mark!

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Carol
14h

I agree wholeheartedly. Dr. Trozzi is loved by many he doesn't even know. And the same words can be said about you Dr. Lawrie. For me the silver lining on this very dark cloud has been getting to "know" literally the very best of humanity.

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