Please listen to this conversation with German physician Dr. Bettina Komm.

Dr. Bettina Komm trusted the official Covid-19 narrative, worked in vaccination centres, experienced health problems personally, and deeply regrets taking the Covid-19 vaccine. This is a heartfelt, honest testimony from a medical professional, who is struggling with Covid-19 vaccine consequences—and yet still has hope for a cure.

Background to the interview

A few weeks ago, Dr. Bettina Komm, a physician from Berlin, Germany, sent a report to the “geimpft, geschädigt, geleugnet” (vaccinated, harmed, denied) website:

https://geimpft-geschaedigt-geleugnet.de/berichte/30-bettina/

The group then contacted her and arranged an interview.

The interview (with English subtitles) - a conversation between Bettina and Johannes Clasen - is available by clicking the image below:

For German speakers, the summary article is free for use and sharing:

https://www.mwgfd.org/2025/11/das-tut-mir-sehr-sehr-leid/

Please do not hesitate to contact MWGFD if you have any questions.

MWGFD Press Team

MWGFD Press Team

presse@mwgfd.org

0851 2042 5689

www.mwgfd.org

MWGFD e.V.

1st Chairman Prof. DDr. Harald Walach

2nd chairperson Dr. Ronald Weikl

Registered office and place of jurisdiction: Passau

registration number: VR 200922

The Association of Medical Professionals and Scientists for Health, Freedom, and Democracy (MWGFD) is an association of medical professionals and scientists engaged in research and teaching on the topics of health, freedom, and democracy. We came together during the coronavirus crisis in our criticism of the excessive restrictions.

