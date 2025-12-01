Dr. Bettina Komm: I'm very, very sorry.
Apology, forgiveness and healing post-Covid-19
Please listen to this conversation with German physician Dr. Bettina Komm.
Dr. Bettina Komm trusted the official Covid-19 narrative, worked in vaccination centres, experienced health problems personally, and deeply regrets taking the Covid-19 vaccine. This is a heartfelt, honest testimony from a medical professional, who is struggling with Covid-19 vaccine consequences—and yet still has hope for a cure.
Background to the interview
A few weeks ago, Dr. Bettina Komm, a physician from Berlin, Germany, sent a report to the “geimpft, geschädigt, geleugnet” (vaccinated, harmed, denied) website:
https://geimpft-geschaedigt-geleugnet.de/berichte/30-bettina/
The group then contacted her and arranged an interview.
The interview (with English subtitles) - a conversation between Bettina and Johannes Clasen - is available by clicking the image below:
For German speakers, the summary article is free for use and sharing:
https://www.mwgfd.org/2025/11/das-tut-mir-sehr-sehr-leid/
Please do not hesitate to contact MWGFD if you have any questions.
The Association of Medical Professionals and Scientists for Health, Freedom, and Democracy (MWGFD) is an association of medical professionals and scientists engaged in research and teaching on the topics of health, freedom, and democracy. We came together during the coronavirus crisis in our criticism of the excessive restrictions.
I'm not a medically trained anything yet I can read and understand and did not take the mRNA injection. She should have known even not being a doctor that when they said 100% safe and effective something untoward was happening.
Repentence is fine but let's please stop calling doctors and nurses "professionals" as they have proven time and again down the centuries and especially during the Covid scam that they are anything but.
Will she be seeking out and apologising to each and every person who expressed doubt and who she told to shut up and stick their arm out to be poisoned and "trust the professional"? Hmmm thought not.
As Vince below says if we were able to seek out the information long before the jabs were available and warn our family and friends, most of whom ignored us and continue to think we are weirdos, surely a real professional should have been able to do the same and not take another 5 whole years to open her mouth.
I would be far more impressed if she left the "profession" and found something more suited to her unquestioning character because believe you me when the next scam is dreamt up she will be right there jabbing trusting fools again with the worst of them.