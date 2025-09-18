You may have heard that WCH is hosting this live event with Andy Wakefield near Bath on October 21st 2025. There are not many seats left at the in person venue, so we hope you will join us on the live-stream as we intend to Wake the Field (!) like never before, with the uncensored truth about childhood vaccines.
Whilst making your mind up whether to attend, you may be interested in reading this Substack article about how Andy and I became acquainted in 2023. Here’s a clue - it has to do with a mother’s love for her son.
We with critical thinking knew Dr Wakefield was right.. all he ever did was advise to separate the MmR ..into a wider timeframe.. burning out new synapses in a newly forming brain should be obvious to any one with half a brain.. but to take someone with a full brain and destroy it before it is strong enough to withstand mans stupidity against the innate immunity transposed through the mother is beyond stupid… and I am getting very tired of these fools trying to tell everyone that autism is not due to the vaccine that they are cashing in dividends.. criminal and disgusting.
That is great that he will be here in person. Thank you Tess for continuing to stand by the truth. Juliet xx