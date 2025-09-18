A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jomico's avatar
Jomico
2d

We with critical thinking knew Dr Wakefield was right.. all he ever did was advise to separate the MmR ..into a wider timeframe.. burning out new synapses in a newly forming brain should be obvious to any one with half a brain.. but to take someone with a full brain and destroy it before it is strong enough to withstand mans stupidity against the innate immunity transposed through the mother is beyond stupid… and I am getting very tired of these fools trying to tell everyone that autism is not due to the vaccine that they are cashing in dividends.. criminal and disgusting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Juliet Yelverton's avatar
Juliet Yelverton
1d

That is great that he will be here in person. Thank you Tess for continuing to stand by the truth. Juliet xx

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture