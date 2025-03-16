I am reposting this enlightening interview with Dr Andreas Kalcker as today is apparently World CDS Day! Dr Andreas Kalcker is the pioneer of Electromolecular Medicine and CDS treatment. This interview with Dr Andreas Kalcker of the Kalcker Institute mysteriously disappeared from my Substack last year and I am hoping it was just a glitch and not censorship!

You can find out more about the Kalcker Institute, Electromolecular Medicine and CDS here.

Share