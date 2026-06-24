This past week I was privileged to have an extended conversation with G.Edward Griffin, an esteemed author and an advocate for change. Mr Griffin is the author of many books including The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve (5th Edition). I was struck by the authenticity and humility of this wise Elder, our meeting a reinforcement of my belief that all the wisdom we need to traverse these challenging times has been said, written or sung by the many wise people who have come before us. Mr Griffin is 94 so falls well into my ‘Over 80’s Only’ club.

One day I might share the conversation with you, but today I’d like to draw your attention to a valuable document written by Mr Griffin in 2023 called The Chasm: Collectivism vs. Individualism. You can access the document and other resources at https://redpilluniversity.org/

Mr Griffin explains that “Collectivists are those who advocate collectivism, the belief that the group is more important than the individual and that individuals must be sacrificed, if necessary, for the greater good of the greater number.

Individualists are those who advocate individualism, the belief that the individual is more important than the group, because the ‘group’ is merely an abstraction and exists only to the extent that individuals exist ‒ and that the defense of individual rights is the greater good of the greater number.”

Are you a Collectivist or Individualist? I invite you to read the document and look forward to continuing the conversation with you in the context of creating A Better Way for our World.

The Chasm Document 1.18MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Mr Griffin’s upcoming conference is called ‘Red Pill Expo 2026’ in Las Vegas on July 10-11. Find out more here. With such great speakers like Dr Lee Meritt, whom I’d love to meet, I wish I could be there!

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