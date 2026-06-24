A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

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Andrew Sercombe's avatar
Andrew Sercombe
6hEdited

I am nervous about anything with -ism on the end! I was brought up with evangelISM, protestantISM, materialISM, etc. they all mean no one person will accept responsibility. A safe haven for individuals to escape to. Im not an ISMist! (Thought you’d like that!). Or an -IST come to that!

Groups hide behind ethicality (what we can get away with) rather than accept personal responsibility - morality (what ne know deep down as right and wrong, conscience). We EACH know what is right and wrong in our hearts. Andrew@powerchange.com

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
6h

Got it. I’ve been putting up with most of these lies for over 50 years.

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-speed-of-historical-reversals

https://mises.org/power-market/why-stable-systems-fail-illusion-institutional-control

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