Being a fan of reggae artist Bob Marley’s music from a young girl, and growing up in South Africa, I don’t know why it took me so long to find this great band of the same generation and roots as Marley. Formed in 1978, the band Mystic Revealers made an anti-apartheid anthem called “Mash Down Apartheid,” that was popular world wide and provided the soundtrack for political change in South Africa.

Imagine my delight last year to find that they also made a song called “Got to be a better way”! The lyrics are as relevant today as they were then…I’ve printed them below for you.

Here is a link to the Mystic Revealers song that will get you dancing and inspired into better way action today!

I have an idea… How about we do a better way act of generosity altogether right now?

Like many bands, it has not been an easy journey for the Mystic Revealers. Excitingly, they are planning a tour to the UK and Europe this Summer.

You can learn more about the band here in this rehearsal interview from 2025.

So back to my idea: Join me in buying the Mystic Revealers a coffee today !

Let’s give this legendary Jamaican reggae band a boost! Let’s help them share their great music far and wide, and support their Summer tour plans. Let’s thank them for their inspiring music, and let’s inspire them to write uplifting music for a better way that is finally on the way.

You can support the Mystic Revealers through Paypal (globalbeatstudios@gmail.com) or through Buy me a Coffee.

Thank you for this better way collaboration to help our music creators. Our lives would not be the same without their persevering and good music.

You can also support the band by listening to Got To Be A Better Way on Spotify.

Yes, there definitely is a better way! We’re co-creating it right now by positive actions taken together, like supporting these Jamaican musicians…thank you!

When they get here in the Summer, I will definitely be in the audience!

Lastly, I have no doubt that dancing to this song twice daily will improve your health, as well as inspire your sovereign spirit. Enjoy!.

Got to be a better way (Lyrics)

Gotta be a better way

Got got got got got got gotta be a better way



There’s gotta be a better way

Than this hypocritical system

Yes there’s gotta be a better way

Because the people are always the victim

(repeat)



They set our wages and they set the prices

This wicked system with it’s evil devices

They took the chains off our ankle

And they put them on our pocket

They got a new type of slavery

Running it like a racket



There’s gotta be a better way

Than this hypocritical system

Yes there’s gotta be a better way

Because the people are always the victim

(repeat)



They’ve got all the money but before they will lend it

They say they must tell you just how you can spend it

Don’t pay the teachers and you cant pay the nurses

You see illiterate children need only tomb stones and hearses



There’s gotta be a better way

Than this hypocritical system

Yes there’s gotta be a better way

Because the people are always the victim

(repeat)



AD LIB: Aaay, got to be a better way

Gotta, gotta, gotta be a better way



What can we do now to make things better?

Got to find a solution and all come together

I know when we do this things will get better

And we can’t sit down idle

Watching our children suffer



There’s gotta be a better way

Than this hypocritical system

Yes there’s gotta be a better way

Because the people are always the victim

(repeat)



AD LIB: Can’t take this wicked system

No food to eat no clothes to wear

Can’t find money can’t take the pressure... no moooore... (fade)