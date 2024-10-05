Please share this post with your friends, musicians and choirs…

Before I went to Japan, there was a word I didn't know - the word was ‘Ganbarou’. It means "let's do our best", let’s put our courage to the test! It’s a very popular word in Japan, used in many contexts by all and what a great word for these times. I feel it pretty much sums up what is needed from all of us lively men, women, boys and girls.

A ‘Ganbarou’ Song!

The word inspired this fun ‘Ganbarou’ song. This is our first try at recording 2 out of the 10 verses :) – my lovely Daniel is on guitar. Yes, well-spotted, I am in my dressing gown in this video.

For some fun in the classroom, please share the lyrics with music teachers please!

The song lends itself to many voices and music genres, so if you are part of a choir, play an instrument, or just love singing, give it a try. I find just singing the words themselves quite uplifting and guaranteed to put a smile on my face.

Feel free to adapt the song and use as you please. I feel the song in part or all would be fun for school children of all ages.

On guitar, the basic Ganbarou Song chords are: G, Em, C, D

Lyrics…

There was a word I didn't know.

And that word was ‘Ganbarou’.

It means ‘let's do our best’.

Let’s put our courage to the test!

Ganbarou, let's do our best!

For the future we won't rest

A brighter path we’ll pave today

United we found a better way.

Ganbarou, oh Ganbarou

It’s that word you didn’t know

It means let’s do our best

Let’s put our hearts to the test.

Did you know it’s Japanese?

May we use it as we please?

It’s time for the world to know

The meaning of the word ‘Ganbarou’!

