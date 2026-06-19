Do you rely on us to fight for you?
Remembering how patronage can lead to a flourishing
Apologies for the quality of the video – the sunshine caused a strobing effect. If you would prefer to listen to the audio rather, here it is:
Apologies for the quality of the video – the sunshine caused a strobing effect. If you would prefer to listen to the audio rather, here it is:
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Tess, you are one of the few that I trust. Even some of you acquaintances I do not trust anymore. I'm sure you've met a few that seemed legit, only to find a hidden agenda. I can't give money right now (2y,3y,6y kids +3y,6y fosters of my old friends kids after he fell into the opiate hole after being a great single dad for years!). But I have spoken to many people who have risked everything like you here in northern Ontario Canada and have some pull with people who aren't the average "freedom" type. Just parents finally seeing what's going on. If you reply and we could set up a quick zoom; ten minutes of some things I would like clarity on would make a big difference for what I could do with the petsonalized opinion and legitimacy of someone with your credentials. We have to win this on town at a time. My town happens to be special because of geography and natural resources. If you reply I will send you my number. Thanks! (No matter what happens all this is worth it in this life and the next. I will be able to look my kids and potential grandchildren in the eyes and say I did what I could if things go the way we don't want them to go)
I tried to make a donation yesterday, but it failed as I could not entry a "state" in the address list (as I'm located in Europe) - my wrong?