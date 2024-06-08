Hi Folks,

I bet you never thought you would want to go to a Detox Fair, and quite frankly, I never thought I’d be involved in hosting one – but these toxic times call on us to change our ways and take a different approach to restoring our health and wellbeing!

So, what can you expect at the upcoming Better Way Detox & Wellbeing Fair?

Health Guidance: Receive information from expert integrative health practitioners on detoxification methods and practices. There will also be five speaker panels over the two days where you will get the chance to ask health practitioners your burning questions!

Stress Relief: Unwind with our 15 therapists as they offer donation-based sessions from our giant tipi tent.

Educational Workshops: Participate in workshops on topics such as nutrition, brain health, long Covid and vaccine detox, and frequency medicine.

Product Demos: Experience demonstrations of the latest detox products and technologies.

Wellness Screenings: Access free or discounted health screenings and assessments including live blood analysis (early booking recommended) from Vitalise Nutrition. Blood Testing includes nutrient analysis such as Vitamin B12, folate and Vit C while dry blood samples can reveal toxicity, heavy metals, evidence of parasites, oxidative stress and/system inflammation.

Hands-on Activities: Engage in interactive activities such as dance, meditation, singing and breathwork in beautiful outdoor spaces.

Exclusive Deals: Take advantage of special discounts and offers on health products and services in our detox fair Pharmacy (exhibitor hall).

Delicious and Healthy Foods: Taste and sample a selection of delicious healthy, detox-friendly foods and beverages including the Tractor Barn Cafe run by medicinal chef Peter Grant.

Motivation and Inspiration: Gain motivation and inspiration from real stories in our speaker's corner.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded individuals interested in health and wellness.

If you have never been to a detox fair, don’t worry, it’s our first time too! Join us in this pioneering approach to restoring health & wellbeing.

Speaker panels start at 9.15am so arrive early to make the most of your day!

If you pop onto the Betterwayevents.org website you will find more details of the speaker schedules.

PS. Did I mention that the kind and curious podcaster Richard Vobes is MC’ing the events in the Covered Barn? I am so pleased he said ‘Yes!’.

