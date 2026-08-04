Usually held on the last Saturday of July, the 6th World Ivermectin Day would have been last weekend. One could say that Dr Anthony Fauci’s hearing on the 28th of July was perfectly timed for remembering this little old generic medicine discovered in Japan in the 80s. I am so sorry that we forgot to take the opportunity to remind subscribers of its contribution to our human cause!

Since evaluating ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID symptoms in early 2021, for me it’s been really interesting to see the expansion of ivermectin’s usefulness over the last six years to include cancer.

I recall visiting professor Satoshi Omura, the lead discoverer of ivermectin, at Kitasato University in Tokyo in July 2024. He gave me a tour of his Omura Satoshi Memorial Institute including of a memorial room dedicated to the discovery of ivermectin. Among the many interesting things, he showed me a diagrammatic representation of more than 200 metabolites of ivermectin which he explained had much stronger potential as anti-cancer agents than ivermectin even. He and others are exploring these potentials. Prof. Omura turned 90 91! this year, I believe.

So you see we mustn’t forget ivermectin - the story of ivermectin is far from over. Not least because of last week’s Fauci Hearing, where Dr Anthony Fauci refused to answer questions about the lies he told about ivermectin in 2021, but mostly because we ain’t seen nothing yet with this little medicine.

I would like to add that the story of ivermectin is especially significant to our collective awakening. For ivermectin was the key in 2020, that opened Pandora’s box and revealed the true origins of chaos, which is government that clings to power through fear-mongering, corruption, manipulation and deceit.

Ivermectin is the reason people are taking back their common sense, decision making and responsibility for their lives, and putting our energy into creating the world we want for our descendants.

In the next couple of weeks, I’ll re-visit the evidence presented to governments and regulators around the world in 2021. Evidence that was systematically ignored in favour of dangerous experimental injections called COVID vaccines.

Whatever you feel about ivermectin and the experimental COVID vaccines, I invite you to subscribe and follow this series.

For those who have been following the paper trail on ivermectin since 2021 when the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development group first got together, let’s remember ivermectin today for being the key that woke us all up!

Hooray – we’re awake. This is definitely worth celebrating! Happy Ivermectin Week everyone!

Thank goodness there is a better way!

Share

A walk down memory lane…

Prof. Satoshi Omura (left) with Assistant Prof. Morimasa Yagisawa at the Omura Satoshi Memorial Institute in July 2024

The list of ivermectin metabolites that merit investigation as anti-cancer agents

Discussing WCH efforts with Prof. Omura and his team in July 2024

Art as a healing modality: inside the Kitasato University Hospital where Prof. Omura was still active in July 2024

A fun photo from the 4th Ivermectin Day Celebrations held in Japan on July 27, 2024

Share