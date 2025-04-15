Do Parents Rights Still Exist in Practice in UK Schools?
This 3-part series from a former headteacher, Hugh McCarthy, suggests not, and he should know.
In a previous article, I have highlighted how the WHO and globalist agenda is facilitating the sexualisation of our children in the guise of sex education in schools. Did we consent to this? No.
Below you can find former headteacher Hugh McCarthy’s insights in the form of a 3-part series, followed by my original article on the facilitation of child sexualisation and pedophilia by unelected authorities. Please do empower yourself with knowledge and help protect our children.
Hugh McCarthy is a retired head teacher based in Northern Ireland. Hugh has personal insights on the process by which from the WHO guidance on “sex education” finds its way through to governments, then curriculum councils and into the classroom to our children. He shares this information on his substack to raise awareness that childhood is being systematically attacked and eroded in the UK and worldwide by a WHO-informed sexualisation agenda.
All parents should know how the school their children attend is managed by whom and what their rights are. What are the school policies ?, what is your child being taught?, do you have the right to know? Can you remove your child from lessons if they are in contradiction to your beliefs? If you do not stand for your children now--when?
A tweet from Candice Owens some time ago . . .
There is no 5 year old in the world that is explicitly gay, lesbian,
transgender or heterosexual.
Small children do not think about sex and sexuality unless they
have been groomed to do so by an adult.
These are the facts.