In a previous article, I have highlighted how the WHO and globalist agenda is facilitating the sexualisation of our children in the guise of sex education in schools. Did we consent to this? No.

Below you can find former headteacher Hugh McCarthy’s insights in the form of a 3-part series, followed by my original article on the facilitation of child sexualisation and pedophilia by unelected authorities. Please do empower yourself with knowledge and help protect our children.

Hugh McCarthy is a retired head teacher based in Northern Ireland. Hugh has personal insights on the process by which from the WHO guidance on “sex education” finds its way through to governments, then curriculum councils and into the classroom to our children. He shares this information on his substack to raise awareness that childhood is being systematically attacked and eroded in the UK and worldwide by a WHO-informed sexualisation agenda.

PART 1: What are YOUR children being taught?

PART 2: What are YOUR children being taught? What they didn't want to hear.

PART 3: What They Didn’t Want to Hear: the Continued Sexualisation of Our Children