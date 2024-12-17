Do I need to detox from the Covid jabs?
We discussed this on Better Way Today––available still to catch up on WCH's Rumble and in the WCH Newsroom. Not to be missed!
If you missed our last Better Way Today session for 2024, you can catch up in the WCH Newsroom: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom/ Today, we talked about what clinicians are seeing in their patients since the #Covid_19 'vaccine' roll out.
You can also watch on Rumble.
Special guests were Dr Marivic Villa (USA) and Dr Charles Hoffe (Canada). Christof Plothe DO (Germany) and Dr Mark Trozzi (Canada) were my co-hosts. Shabnam Palesa Mohamed (South Africa) joined too for the second half of the programme to make for a fascinating international discussion.
The take home message was: Don't wait until you get sick, start detoxing vaccine-induced spike protein now.
You will also find out what a ‘snoopnicker’ is, towards the end of the show. I hope it will inspire you ;)
Some good news. My sister was prescribed ivermectin cream for rosacea by her dermatologist. Gone in three days. She lives in Philadelphia.
Dr Makis from Canada using ivermectin and fenben for cancer tx with good results. He is on substack for further info.
Please correct me if I am wrong.
We were told that the purpose of the injection is to make target cells produce the spike within the organism. Some studies showed that the injected substance may travel around the whole body, potentially converting all and any cells of the person into local mini-factories of the spike protein.
If this is the actual mechanism, the body (we are told by medical theory) will mount the defence in the form of killing the affected cells (“in-host factories”).
In other words, the body will self-detox by destroying its spike-producing cells.
Since there is no limit (provided in literature or by the manufacturer) as to the number of replicated factory cells or time span of the in-host production capacity, theoretically the body will perform the total self-detox by eliminating all affected cells, wherever they are (any vital organ). Aka depopulation.
What else do we need to / can we detox?
Also, how technically will it be possible to hunt the spike-producing cells down to the last one standing?
What about shedding new generations of such cells from other carriers? Do we need all-time, permanent, continuous 24/7 detoxing?