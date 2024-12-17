If you missed our last Better Way Today session for 2024, you can catch up in the WCH Newsroom: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom/ Today, we talked about what clinicians are seeing in their patients since the #Covid_19 'vaccine' roll out.

You can also watch on Rumble.

Special guests were Dr Marivic Villa (USA) and Dr Charles Hoffe (Canada). Christof Plothe DO (Germany) and Dr Mark Trozzi (Canada) were my co-hosts. Shabnam Palesa Mohamed (South Africa) joined too for the second half of the programme to make for a fascinating international discussion.

The take home message was: Don't wait until you get sick, start detoxing vaccine-induced spike protein now.

You will also find out what a ‘snoopnicker’ is, towards the end of the show. I hope it will inspire you ;)

Click the image to find out more about the WCH Detox & Wellbeing Study:

Have a great day and thanks for your support!

