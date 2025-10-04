How did we get into a situation where psychopaths rule? If you have not yet watched independent journalist James Corbett’s documentary, Dissent Into Madness, I highly recommend it!

Here is a 2-minute clip from Dissent Into Madness:

Please be aware: although this documentary has great relevance to school Psychology courses, the material is quite explicit; thus, I suggest access by young people only with parental guidance and discussion.

I hope that, after watching James’ documentary, you will see the value in subscribing to The Corbett Report. Great independent journalism - in a world overflowing with satanic propaganda and utter nonsense conveyed loyally by the BBC, CNN, and other corporate media reporters - has become a rare jewel indeed.

Have a great weekend!

