How did we get into a situation where psychopaths rule? If you have not yet watched independent journalist James Corbett’s documentary, Dissent Into Madness, I highly recommend it!
Here is a 2-minute clip from Dissent Into Madness:
Please be aware: although this documentary has great relevance to school Psychology courses, the material is quite explicit; thus, I suggest access by young people only with parental guidance and discussion.
I hope that, after watching James’ documentary, you will see the value in subscribing to The Corbett Report. Great independent journalism - in a world overflowing with satanic propaganda and utter nonsense conveyed loyally by the BBC, CNN, and other corporate media reporters - has become a rare jewel indeed.
Thank you so much for telling us about this film, I hadn't seen it! I love James Corbett, but haven't seen much of him lately. Now, thanks to you, I've subscribed to his substack.
Dr Lawrie, I remember pretty on in the plandemic, when you confronted a doctor (name escapes me) who had lied to the WHO, I believe, about the toxic jabs. That's the first I knew of you, but I immediately recognized an authentic woman, doctor, & truth-teller. Thank you for all you're doing, to get the truth out to us!!
Indeed, brilliant and TRUE!
DO NOT CONSENT, DO NOT OBEY, DO NOT RESPECT THE illegal (outside Constitution) rules and "laws"! Humans are FREE, sovereign beings.