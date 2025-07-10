Once one realises that much of what we have been told is a lie, all sorts of possibilities open up, and life gets very interesting indeed.

I was delighted to be invited by Miguel Conner for this interview about my recently published book, Game of Trust. The Lawrie Files.

On his Aeon Bytes Gnostic Radio, which has been running for decades, Miguel entertains a range of perspectives on what many folk would consider “far out” or challenging subject matter.

However, it seems that no subject matter is more challenging than the topic of ivermectin - a safe, versatile and cheap old medicine that cannot be named out loud on You Tube.

I thoroughly enjoyed speaking with Miguel and his Aeon Bytes co-host, Gram Pong, and am grateful for their invitation, which was not without risk for them, to hear my perspective.

The interview on Aeon Bytes Gnostic Radio is titled The I Ching and Medical Autonomy. If you would like to watch it, click the image below.

