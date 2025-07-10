Once one realises that much of what we have been told is a lie, all sorts of possibilities open up, and life gets very interesting indeed.
I was delighted to be invited by Miguel Conner for this interview about my recently published book, Game of Trust. The Lawrie Files.
On his Aeon Bytes Gnostic Radio, which has been running for decades, Miguel entertains a range of perspectives on what many folk would consider “far out” or challenging subject matter.
However, it seems that no subject matter is more challenging than the topic of ivermectin - a safe, versatile and cheap old medicine that cannot be named out loud on You Tube.
I thoroughly enjoyed speaking with Miguel and his Aeon Bytes co-host, Gram Pong, and am grateful for their invitation, which was not without risk for them, to hear my perspective.
The interview on Aeon Bytes Gnostic Radio is titled The I Ching and Medical Autonomy. If you would like to watch it, click the image below.
IVM is classified as an antibiotic due to its chemical molecular structure.
Antibiotics (1) inhibit bacterial capsule formation or (2) inhibit bacterial (ds-)DNA replication.
However, IVM does not have the effect of (1), and the effect of (2) has not been confirmed. (= It works differently from ordinary antibiotics)
According to a commentary published for the general public by its discoverer Satoshi Omura in 2021,
(A) it penetrates into the gap in the trimer RBD part of the Spike protein made from Sarscov2 or pseudo-mRNA, binds to the molecule, and prevents cleavage {= reduces connection to ACE2 (reducing Sarscov2 infection) and reduces the attachment of the Spike protein antigen created by inoculation to cells. }
(B) it inhibits the TMPRSS2 enzyme, inhibits the cleavage of the SBD-RBD, and inhibits the injection of RNA into cells by membrane fusion of Sarscov2.
(C) Even if (A) and (B) are not enough to prevent this, it inhibits the 3CLPro enzyme in the cell, preventing it from being cut to the required length and preventing the RNA gene for SarsCov2. (D) It binds to and inhibits the α of the enzyme Importin α/β in the cell matrix, preventing the transfer of nuclear function inhibitors into the human cell nucleus by SarsCov2, preventing the inhibition of human cell nuclear function by SarsCov2.
(E) It also has an anti-inflammatory effect unique to macrolides.
(F) As mentioned above, it has a wide spectrum, so it is difficult to create mutant strains. This is the explanation from Dr. Omura.
When I looked into it, I found that BNT162b2, mRNA-1273, etc., which use E. coli culture, inevitably become contaminated with endotoxin (LPS), but there was also a paper that said IVM inhibits the action of endotoxin.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19109745/
From around 1996, papers related to anti-cancer effects and other treatments began to appear.
IVM has a somewhat large molecular weight and is thought not to pass the blood-brain barrier, while Fenbendazole has a small molecular weight and is said to be able to pass the BBB.
Currently, Dr. William Makis, Dr. Justus Hope, Dr. Paul E. Marik, Dr. Pierre Kory, and others have explained.
https://imahealth.org/research/cancer-care/
https://justusrhope.substack.com/p/
https://substack.com/@makismd (for detail needs paid)
I have been treated with IVM before I went to crowded gatherings with Pierre Kory's IVM prescription, and have been not infected up until now.
Does ivermectin affect fertility?